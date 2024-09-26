The 10 Things You’re Probably Not Checking on Your Rental Car (but Should Be)

Whether you’re renting from one of the Big Three rental car companies (Hertz, Enterprise, and Avis), one of the thousands of smaller companies (which are often owned by one of the Big Three anyway), or a car-sharing service like Zipcar, the experience is pretty much the same: You make a reservation, inspect the car and sign off on its condition, and drive away.

If you’re like most people, that inspection is pretty cursory. We arrive at airports or carshare spots needing to hit the road, so most people will just walk around the car, take a video or a few photos, and get on their way. That’s really not good enough, because you’re putting your health and safety on the line, not to mention the success of whatever trip you’re on. While most rental cars are pretty well-maintained, you should do a lot more than a cursory visual inspection before hitting the road.

What to check

Nearly 70% of car renters have reported some kind of problem with their vehicles, so the chances that a more thorough inspection will catch something are relatively good. The moment you sign off on the car’s condition is the moment your fate is sealed—hidden damage can be laid at your financial feet, and problems with the car can make your journey miserable. Or even stop it in its tracks. Here’s the short list of things you must check.