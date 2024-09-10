Target’s Popular Car Seat Trade-in Event Is Back for Two Weeks

If your child is getting too big for their current car seat or you’re dreading deep-cleaning their existing one after an unfortunate bout of car sickness, then it’s time to run to Target.

The store’s popular two-week car seat trade-in event begins this Sunday. From Sept. 15-28, 2024, drop off your old or expired car seat or base at any participating store, and you’ll receive a 20% off Target Circle Bonus toward a new car seat, stroller, or home gear item. Click here to find the Target nearest you.

You must drop off your old seat at the designated box inside the store to get your discount. Then, scan the QR code on the box and tap “Add to Target Circle Bonus” or talk to a Guest Services member if you need assistance. The bonus will be in your Target app Wallet for use in-store or online until Oct. 12 for use on a new car seat, stroller, highchair, bouncer, swing, jumper, walker, or stroller wagon.

This program has saved my family money as my kids have gotten older and grew out of their car seats. Since the program’s inception in 2016, Target says more than 45 million pounds of car seats have been recycled. Check out the frequently asked questions page here for more information about the program.