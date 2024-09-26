Samsung Just Announced Three New Galaxy Devices

Samsung Unpacked may have wrapped up in July, but that doesn’t mean the company is out of announcements. Following the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is back with three new devices: The Galaxy S24 FE (the “budget” entry in the Galaxy S24 line), as well as two new Galaxy tablets. Here’s what’s new.

Galaxy S24 FE

First up, the latest in Samsung’s FE (Fan Edition) line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S24 FE shares some similarities with the Galaxy S24+ from earlier this year. That includes the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as an aluminum frame and squared-off design.

The new phone is running the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip with 8GB of RAM, which should be plenty of power for Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, AI Phone Edit, and AI Translate. The S24 FE has a 4,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Storage options include either 128GB or 256GB.

For cameras, the S24 FE comes equipped with a 50MP primary wide lens, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 8MP telephoto, along with an 8MP selfie camera. Other specs include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and wireless support for Samsung DeX. The S24 FE comes in Graphite, Grey, Blue, and Mint.

You can pre-order the Galaxy S24 FE today, and it’ll launch on Oct. 3rd.

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung unveiled two new models in the Galaxy Tab S10 series: the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. Noticeably absent is a base model, which would typically feature an 11-inch display. It’s not clear why Samsung opted to skip releasing a base model tablet this year.

The design of the Galaxy Tab S10 series is very similar to last year’s model, with a aluminum build and a rounded squared-off design. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the storage option, a departure from the Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos of years past.

Storage options include 256GB and 512GB for both the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, while the latter also offers a 1TB option. There’s also a microSD card slot, which supports up to 1.5TB cards.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ features a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, while the Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution. Both tablets can last up to 16 hours of video playback: The S10+ has a 10,090 mAh battery, while the Ultra features an 11,200 mAh battery.

For cameras, the Tab S10+ has a 12MP Ultra Wide on the front, while the Ultra has a 12MP wide lens. Both models come with a 13MP camera on the back. Other specs include an included S Pen, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Wi-Fi 6E (Tab S10+) and Wi-Fi 7 (Tab S10 Ultra). You can get the Galaxy Tab S10 series in Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Tab S10 series today, and it’ll launch on Oct. 3rd.