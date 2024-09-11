Five New Features Coming to AirPods Pro 2 (and How to Update Them)

iOS 18 is nearly here: When you update your iPhone next week, you’ll have access to total Home Screen customization, a better texting experience with friends on Android, and a new password manager app. (Apple Intelligence is coming with iOS 18.1.)

If you have a pair of AirPods Pro 2, you’ll also get five new features when you update to iOS 18. The thing is, your AirPods also need to be updated in order to try them out. Apple dropped that AirPods update this week, which means if you’re running iOS 18 early, you can try out these new changes right now.

New AirPods Pro 2 features

You’ve been able to control Siri with your voice for a decade, but following the firmware update, you will be able to control Siri with head movements as well. A head nod indicates a positive command, while a head shake denotes a negative command. For example, you can shake your head side to side to decline an incoming call, or nod your head to confirm you want to send the message you dictated to Siri. If I had a pair of AirPods Pro 2, I’d be excited for this feature: It’d be convenient to interact with Siri in public without having to start talking to myself out of the blue.

There’s also a new Voice Isolation feature for these AirPods that should make it easier for people to hear you on the other end of a phone call. iOS and macOS already have a built-in Voice Isolation mode for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but now the feature is extending to AirPods Pro 2, when you take a call while wearing them. This will also work with both pairs of AirPods 4.

The other three features are all about gaming: Developers can now take advantage of a new API to add Personalized Spatial Audio to their games. The idea is playing these games with AirPods Pro 2 will deliver “the most immersive audio experience.” I don’t know about all that, but if it games sound more realistic while wearing your earbuds, I’m all for that. This feature will also work with AirPods 3 and newer, all AirPods Pro models, as well as AirPods Max.

In addition, Apple has reduced the latency (or delay) for high-quality audio (now up to 16 bits at 48 kHz) when live-streaming or communicating with friends. In-game audio is also upped to 16 bits at 48 kHz while live-streaming and talking with friends.

As someone with both an OG pair of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, it’s a bummer that so many of these features are exclusive to the latest AirPods models. I’m not likely going to take advantage of Personalized Spatial Audio on iOS games, but head nods with Siri? Voice Isolation? Those would be great.

How to update your AirPods’ firmware

To try out these features today, you need to be running iOS 18 or macOS Sequoia. Those updates are due to release on Monday, Sept. 16, so you don’t have to wait long. That said, Apple has seeded the release candidate (RC) for both of these OSes: While technically beta software, an RC is meant to be the final build of the OS, barring any unforeseen issues. As such, there’s a much lower risk installing the RC on your devices than a typical beta. If you want to try these features early, you can install the RC on your compatible iPhone and/or Mac today.

From here, you need to update your AirPods Pro 2. That is easier said than done. For some reason, Apple doesn’t let users manually update their AirPods firmware. Unlike other software updates, it just kind of happens on its own. That’s usually fine for smaller updates, but when you want to try out new features, not being able to update your AirPods yourself is bizarre.

The internet has plenty of tricks to try to force the firmware update installed, but, in general, your AirPods update their firmware when stored in their case, and paired to your Apple device. So, pop your earbuds in their case, move them over to your iPhone, and open and close the lid. You can check whether your AirPods updated by heading to Settings, tapping on your AirPods, and scrolling down to Version under ABOUT. The new firmware version is 7A294, from 6F8.

If you’re not sure what type of AirPods you have, check out the model number in the ABOUT section, and cross-reference it with the list on this Apple support page. If you have a pair of AirPods Pro 2, that will be model numbers A2931, A2699, A2698, A3047, A3048, or A3049. Alternatively, just look at your case: A second-generation pair of AirPods Pro will have a lanyard loop on the side and a speaker on the bottom, and may have a USB-C port. A first-generation case will have a Lightning port, and neither a speaker nor a lanyard loop.