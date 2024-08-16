This JBL Soundbar System Is 51% Off Right Now

The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar, with its two detachable surround speakers, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X 3D sound promises to create such an immersive audio experience that you might just forget you’re sitting at home. Plus, the built-in batteries in its detachable speakers mean you can put them anywhere in your room without tripping on extra wires or stressing about power outlets. JBL claims you can get about 10 hours of playback from these speakers, but your mileage may vary depending on how loud you like your audio. To recharge, simply dock them to the soundbar.

The soundbar also includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that delivers serious bass—think deep, powerful sound that fills the room. In PC Mag’s review, the bass at level 5 is described as delivering an intense, theater-like rumble, while at levels 1 or 2, it’s more subdued but still maintains a rich, full sound. Plus, with its 820 watts of power, the system offers brilliant audio clarity. As for connectivity, it’s Dolby Vision compatible and has built-in wifi, Chromecast, and Bluetooth for quick, hassle-free pairing and high-quality streaming. For Apple device users, the JBL Bar 9.1 also supports AirPlay2.

Getting this surround sound system up and running is surprisingly easy—just plug in the power cables for the soundbar and subwoofer, connect the HDMI cable to your TV, and you’re set. As for the rest: mounts, screws, batteries, and a remote come included in the package along with a user manual.

While the JBL Bar 9.1 offers a solid audio experience, some reviewers noted that it doesn’t quite match the intuitive ease of other high-end competitors like the Sonos Arc, particularly when it comes to calibration and sound balancing. If you’re someone who wants to press play and be done with it, you might find the JBL requires a tad more patience.