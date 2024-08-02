There’s an Easier Way to Restart Your iPhone

Restarting your iPhone is harder than it should be. Up until iOS 17, you either had to press and hold two buttons to see the power off button, or go to Settings > General > Shut Down. Many, including my parents, found it tedious. Thankfully, someone at Apple appears to have taken the note and made restarting easier in iOS 18. There’s now a super-quick way to restart your iPhone, although you’ll first need to install the iOS 18 beta (for now).

How to restart your iPhone in iOS 18

The revamped Control Center in iOS 18 adds an easier way to restart your iPhone. With your iPhone upgraded to iOS 18, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen. You’ll see a tiny Power Button. Tap it to see a power off button. Slide that to the right and your iPhone will shut down. To restart the iPhone, hold down the power button until you see the Apple logo. Isn’t that much quicker than before?

Quickly restart your iPhone in iOS 17, too

If you can’t or don’t want to upgrade to iOS 18, there’s still a trick to restart your iPhone more quickly. There are two ways to do this. The easiest one is to ask Siri to restart your iPhone. It’ll show you a confirmation prompt where you can tap Restart to let it do the job for you.

The second method uses a shortcut called SCSettings, which makes it easy to access useful iPhone features that are otherwise hard to find. Install SCSettings on your iPhone and add it to the home screen to access this feature. Tap the SCSettings button on the home screen, then from the pop-up, select Restart Device and tap the blue Restart button to confirm. Fortunately, both these methods also work in iOS 18, which make them even more useful.