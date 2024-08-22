The Best Deals From Home Depot’s Labor Day Sale

It might not be Labor Day yet, but as is the case with most shopping holidays, retailers want to start early. Home Depot (and its competitor Lowe’s) has all kinds of appliances, tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, bathroom fixtures, and more for sale until September 4. Here are some of the best deals from a few of those categories that I found worthy of highlighting.

Home Depot’s best appliance deals for Labor Day

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old fridge or stove to something with fancy smart features, then it’s a great time to shop.

You can see more appliance deals here.

More Labor Day deals you should check out

There are a lot of categories on sale, but I did my best to pull out the best ones for people looking to work on their garden, cook something up in their backyard, or have a place to eat or drink outdoors.

Home Depot will price match its products to other Labor Day deals, so keep an eye out for other deals, too. Also, if you’re in the U.S. military (active duty, Gold Star family, military reserves, or veteran), you’re entitled to a 10% discount, but not for discounted products (sadly).