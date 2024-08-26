The Best and Worst Times to Drive Labor Day Weekend, According to AAA

Holiday weekends are always popular times to hit the road, which means they also create some of the worst traffic, and Labor Day 2024 isn’t expected to be any different. According to transportation insights firm INRIX and the experts at AAA, this year’s congestion will be compounded by commuters ahead of the long weekend, and you’re probably not getting anywhere fast on Thursday and Friday evenings or at any point on the holiday itself.

In a news release, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue recommended travelers keep tabs on traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information to avoid the most frustrating congestion, but you may also want to play your arrival and departure times around the predicted best and worst times for driving.

The best and worst times to drive over Labor Day weekend 2024

Based on data from INRIX, AAA predicts the following times will be the best and worst for car travel this Labor Day weekend:

Thursday, August 29

Worst time: 1–7:30 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m.

Friday, August 30

Worst time: 2–6 p.m.

Best time: Before noon or after 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Worst time: 8–11 a.m.

Best time: After noon

Sunday, September 1

Worst time: 2–8 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Monday, September 2

Worst time: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Best time: Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, September 3

Worst time: 8 a.m.–noon

Best time: After 1 p.m.

While these are the best and worst times to be on the road on average, peak congestion will vary across different metro areas. For example, New York drivers can expect a 40% increase in traffic early on Friday afternoon between the Jersey Shore and New York City, while 1-80W from Sacramento to San Francisco could see a 23% bump in congestion on heading into Monday evening.