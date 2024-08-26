How to Watch Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct

It is once again time for another Nintendo Direct. The company announced its upcoming presentation in a Monday post on X, giving just one day’s notice for the Direct. While this presentation might not be what all Nintendo fans are looking for, there should be some interesting news nonetheless. If you want to see the news break as it happens, make sure to tune in live.

What will Nintendo announce during its latest Direct?

Nintendo usually shrouds its Directs in secrecy, revealing few details before the actual announcement. This time around, however, we do know the Direct will feature two presentations: The first will be an Indie World Showcase, a chance for Nintendo to show off upcoming indie titles for the Switch, while the second will be a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, so we’ll likely see some games from Nintendo partners on the horizon.

Nintendo’s latest Direct didn’t come out of nowhere. Rumors suggested the company would hold one of its virtual conferences sometimes this week, with some speculating the event would finally showcase the Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time.

Unfortunately for those of us who are desperate for some Switch 2 news, this event ain’t it. In a short sequel post, the company succinctly said, “Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.”

While we still have to wait for a Switch 2 reveal, this Direct should be interesting in its own right: Nintendo is allotting 40 minutes for the presentation, so if you’re a Switch fan, chances are there will be at least one game here you’ll find appealing.

How to watch Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo will livestream its latest Direct Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). To watch the presentation live, just make sure to head to the company’s YouTube page before that time.