How to Download Videos From X

You can’t scroll through X without coming across an interesting video or two. Although the official X app doesn’t let you download videos, there are some ways to do it, whether you’re on Android, iOS, Mac, or PC.

Why can’t I download Twitter videos anymore?

X has been going through many changes over the years. As many people found out around December of 2023, the usual tools and websites that used to work no longer do (unless they’ve been updated). One of those changes seems to be a new format for MP4 videos, if Reddit is to be believed.

Are you allowed to download Twitter videos?

X won’t give you the option to download videos directly from their app or website, which is likely due to copyright issues. However, there is nothing stopping you from using tools outside of X to download any videos you like.

How to download Twitter videos on your iPhone

You can use Shortcuts on your iPhone to download any video you want from Twitter without needing to download any third-party apps. To start, open X and copy the link for the video you want to download. You can find this in the “Share” button or, if you’re in a browser, the share icon like the screenshot below.

Then, go to Safari (not Chrome). Paste and go to the Twitter link. Click the options or “…” and you will see the “Save to Files” option. Select it.

Once you save it to your files, you are given the option to name it. Finally, make sure to select “Save” at the top right corner.

When it’s done, you’ll find the downloaded video in the Files app on your iPhone.

How to download Twitter videos on Android

There is no Safari on Android, so you will need a third-party app. First, go to X and select the share option.

Then select “Copy link.”

The Play Store has a useful app called TwiTake. Open the app, and it will automatically give you the option to download the video. Just click “Download” and the video will be on your phone. If you can’t find it, it’ll be in Settings> Storage> Videos.

How to save Twitter videos on your PC or Mac

When you see a fun video on your computer, turn to Twitter Video Downloader. First, copy the link to any tweet that contains videos.

Then, paste it on the Twitter Video Downloader site, and select the download resolution you want for your video. Click that download button.

A new tab should open with the video you selected. Right-click this video or select the three dots, and you’ll see an option to save it to your computer.

The video will be on your downloads by default or wherever you send your downloaded videos on your computer.