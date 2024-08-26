Eight Cleaning Products TikTok Absolutely Loves

Whether you get your tidying inspo from CleanTok influencers, Pinterest, or the stuff your aunt shares on Facebook, a lot of home advice these days comes from social media. Sometimes, the viral content is about methodology, but other times, it centers on specific products and tools. Here are some of the most popular cleaning tools, as well as what they’re used for, where you can get them, and how you can save money when you don’t need a specific brand.

Spin mops