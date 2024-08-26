Apple Just Announced Its Big iPhone 16 Event

Apple has officially announced its big September event. Members of the media received invites Monday morning to the event, with the tagline “It’s Glowtime.” Whether it was an in-person invitation or a message welcoming journalists to watch the event online, Apple confirmed the presentation will kick off Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) from Apple Park.

That’s all the invite confirmed, but it’s easy to read through the lines on this one. A September Apple event means hardware announcements, and, in this case, that means the iPhone 16. Apple is planning on releasing four new iPhones this year under the 16 line, which will resemble previous models in many ways. There will be a standard and large base model (iPhone 16 and 16 Plus) and a standard and large Pro model (iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max). However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Pros will have larger displays and a dedicated shutter button for taking photos.

All four iPhones will be designed for Apple Intelligence, Apple’s upcoming suite of generative AI features coming with iOS 18.1. This will likely play a big part of Apple’s event, considering the Apple logo’s design in the invite is reminiscent of Apple Intelligence’s Siri. It’s not clear what significance “Glowtime” has to Apple Intelligence or any other rumored Apple announcement, so we’ll just have to see.

Gurman also says Apple will be refreshing the Apple Watch this year: The Series 10 will have a thinner chassis, but a larger display, keeping up the theme of more screen real estate. (Maybe “Glowtime” refers to more glow from larger displays?) AirPods will also get a refresh, with upgrades to both the base models and the “mid-tier” earbuds, the latter of which will get noise cancellation for the first time.

How to watch Apple’s big iPhone 16 event

Apple will host a livestream of the event on the company’s website. Just head to the company’s Apple Events page on Sept. 9 by 10 a.m. PT, and you’ll be able to catch the presentation.

That said, the company is also streaming the event through the Apple TV app, as well as through the official Apple YouTube page.