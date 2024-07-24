Your PS5 Is Getting Two New Features

Sony pushed a new firmware update for PlayStation 5 consoles yesterday. The update—specifically, to version 24.05-09.60.00—doesn’t come with a huge list of new features, but two of them are worth your time.

Start a gaming session with a URL

For starters, Sony is adding the ability to share gaming invites via URL. After the update, you’ll be able to send your friends a link to your game, so they can follow the URL and jump in.

The update notes say you can share this URL by opening the game session action card, choosing Share Link, then scanning the QR code with your smartphone. From here, you can share the URL with whoever you want to play with. Sony says this link sharing feature only works for public, open gaming sessions, and that it should be rolled out for all players by today (July 24).

Game hints via voice command

In addition, you can now use Voice Command to open Game Help action cards, Sony’s in-game feature that lets you check out hints and tips whenever you get stuck on a tricky part of the game. Before, you needed to select these with your controller, but now you can ask your PS5 to show them via Voice Command by saying “Show Game Help.” Voice Command is still in Preview, and is only available in English on PSN in the U.S. and U.K.

Those are the two main “features” of this firmware update, but there are other changes here as well. Sony says they’ve improved the messages and usability on some PS5 screens, so hopefully things are easier to follow across the board. In addition, your PlayStation experience should be more stable, as this update improves the stability for both the PS5’s software, as well as your DualSense controllers.

How to update your PS5

To update your PS5 to version 24.05-09.60.00, head to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. If you haven’t updated yet, choose Update Available, then hit Update System Software to install the update.

If you have automatic updates enabled, your PS5 will update to 24.05-09.60.00 on its own. To set this feature up, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Enable Download Update Files Automatically and Install Update Files Automatically.