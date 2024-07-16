You Can Get a Deep Discount on These Home Power Banks for Prime Day

It’s time to get some power banks for your house. There’s a wide range of them in the 1000w-3000w range, and those will help out for a bit, but I recommend you think about a whole home backup system. This is a major battery that can power your whole house for a few days, and if you tie it into existing solar panels or movable solar panels (which all these companies sell), you can rest assured that you can keep your family safe. I’ve been testing two of them, and so far, I’m pretty impressed.

Extreme weather used to be rare. It’s not anymore, and you’re more and more likely to experience a significant power outage during any given year. This can vary from inconvenient and uncomfortable to outright dangerous, depending on your circumstances. Either way, you don’t want to risk it.

The Anker Solix f3800 lives in my bedroom closet, where it is always plugged in. It’s a hefty boi, but you’re not going to move it around much, and when you need to, a handle extends and there are wheels. With lots of outlets for your fridge, A/C, heater, and anything else you can think of, the sheer power of the 6000 watts ensures you can handle almost any appliance.

The second unit I’ve tested is the Ecoflow Delta Pro 3, which is currently living in my workshop. I’ve spent a few weekends throwing everything in there, including my extra freezer, on the Delta to see how it handles things and it’s been great for two reasons. First, I know it’s going to handle things in an outage just fine, but even when there isn’t an outage, I am able to power things that my workshop can’t handle the electrical load of on its own. If I want to run a heater while my kiln is running, I just power the heater through the Delta 3. Like the f3800, the Delta has tons of outlets and while also hefty, has wheels for moving around. The Delta 3 is part of an expandable system, where you can add on more batteries to extend the capacity of the backup system. On its own, it offers 4000 watts, which is still more than you’ll need for a few days.

The other upside of these systems is that you can actually have some work done to your energy panel so that when the power goes out, you can just power the entire panel off your backup system. Regardless of what system you have, if you can afford it, you should bank on backup for the rough weather ahead.