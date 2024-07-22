What’s New on Disney+ in August 2024

August is another light month for original content on Disney+. Weekly episodes of new travel reality show Are You Sure?! (August) will drop each Thursday. The series stars BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook as they explore New York state, Korea’s Jeju Island, and Sapporo, Japan, ahead of their military service. Disney+ has other content featuring BTS, including the docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA.

The streamer is also premiering season two of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (August 14), an animated series set in the Star Wars universe targeted at younger viewers. The second season of that series’ shorts also drops this month (August 2).

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in August 2024.

Disney Plus series with new episodes weekly in August 2024

Are You Sure?!—Disney+ Originals premiere, Thursdays starting August 8

Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in August 2024

Arriving August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts), Season 2—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving August 7

Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

Arriving August 8

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere

Arriving August 19

OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

Arriving August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

(S2, 4 episodes) Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

(Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes) Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

Arriving August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Arriving August 23

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Arriving August 28