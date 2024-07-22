What’s New on Disney+ in August 2024

August is another light month for original content on Disney+. Weekly episodes of new travel reality show Are You Sure?! (August) will drop each Thursday. The series stars BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook as they explore New York state, Korea’s Jeju Island, and Sapporo, Japan, ahead of their military service. Disney+ has other content featuring BTS, including the docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA.
The streamer is also premiering season two of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (August 14), an animated series set in the Star Wars universe targeted at younger viewers. The second season of that series’ shorts also drops this month (August 2).
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in August 2024.
Disney Plus series with new episodes weekly in August 2024
- Are You Sure?!—Disney+ Originals premiere, Thursdays starting August 8
Movies and complete series/seasons coming to Disney Plus in August 2024
Arriving August 2
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts), Season 2—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving August 7
- Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
Arriving August 8
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Arriving August 14
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)—Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving August 19
- OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
Arriving August 21
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
- Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
Arriving August 22
- Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Arriving August 23
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Arriving August 28
- Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
