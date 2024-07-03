Waze Can Point Out the Cheapest Petrol Stations Along Your Route

With the cost of living still on the rise and impacting our lives in more ways each day, we’re all looking for ways (lol) to save a dollar when we can. Reducing petrol costs is a pretty attractive option to most of us, and apps like Waze use crowdsourcing to show prices at petrol stations along your route, so you can select the cheapest option when you’re starting to get low.

How Waze can find you the cheapest petrol stations

First, download Waze to your device if you don’t already have it. Once you’re on the map, there are a couple of options to locate cheap gas. If you want to find a station along a route you’re driving, enter your destination address in the search bar. From there, you can choose to add a stop by hitting the petrol station icon, which will bring up a list or a map view of petrol stations and prices (and you can see when the price was last updated).

N.B. Waze uses the U.S. term ‘gas station’ so keep that in mind when looking for this info.

Screenshot: Emily Long

If you simply want to browse petrol prices independent of a specific driving route, you can also type “gas station” into the search bar.

You can also update your default petrol station search options (narrowing by type or brand, for example) in My Waze > Settings > Gas stations. (Note that because gas prices are crowdsourced, they may not always be current.)

Alternatives to Waze for finding cheap gas

We’ve written about a few other ways to find the cheapest petrol stations around. Google Maps allows you to search for petrol stations or browse a map area to see pins of nearby stations, along with the current price, if available. You can sort further by stations that are open now. Many of us already have and use Google Maps on our phones, so there’s no additional app download required. (Unfortunately, Apple Maps users are out of luck on this front, as the app shows gas station locations but not prices.)