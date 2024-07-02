Today’s NYT Connections Hints (and Answer) for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Wednesday, July 3, 2024, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Along the way, I’ll explain the meanings of the trickier words and we’ll learn how everything fits together. Beware, there are spoilers below for July 3, NYT Connections #388! Read on if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.

Below, I’ll give you some oblique hints at today’s Connections answers. And farther down the page, I’ll reveal the themes and the answers. Scroll slowly and take just the hints you need!

Hints for the themes in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are some spoiler-free hints for the groupings in today’s Connections:

Yellow category – Activities you might do before creating a first draft.

Green category – The opposite of imaginary.

Blue category – You might see these words in the baking section of a cookbook.

Purple category – These words all can be described using the same verb—a verb that’s often used in sports.

A heads up about the tricky parts

CONCRETE and MARBLE are both countertop materials, but they don’t fit together today.

SPITBALL is a verb, not a noun.

PARTY and BIRTHDAY don’t go together, but PARTY and TANTRUM—somewhat paradoxically—do.

What are the categories in today’s Connections?

Yellow: DEVELOP, AS IDEAS

Green: TANGIBLE

Blue: KINDS OF CAKE

Purple: THINGS YOU CAN THROW, IN METAPHORS

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections?

The yellow grouping is considered to be the most straightforward. The theme for today’s yellow group is DEVELOP, AS IDEAS and the words are: BRAINSTORM, IDEATE, SPITBALL, WORKSHOP.

What are the green words in today’s Connections?

The green grouping is supposed to be the second-easiest. The theme for today’s green category is TANGIBLE and the words are: CONCRETE, MATERIAL, REAL, SOLID.

What are the blue words in today’s Connections?

The blue grouping is the second-hardest. The theme for today’s blue category is KINDS OF CAKE and the words are: BIRTHDAY, CRUMB, MARBLE, POUND.

What are the purple words in today’s Connections?

The purple grouping is considered to be the hardest. The theme for today’s purple category is THINGS YOU CAN THROW, IN METAPHORS and the words are: CURVEBALL, PARTY, TANTRUM, WRENCH.

How I solved today’s Connections

After a quick scan, it looks like there’s a straightforward synonym category with BRAINSTORM, WORKSHOP, IDEATE, and SPITBALL. ?

CURVEBALL and WRENCH (as in, “that throws a WRENCH into things”) seem to be synonyms for something unexpected or surprising, but it doesn’t look like there are any obvious buddies for those two terms, so let’s keep looking.

At first I think CONCRETE goes with MARBLE, but then I see that it actually goes with SOLID, REAL, and MATERIAL, because all four refer to things that are tangible rather than imaginary. ?

Seeing MARBLE and CRUMB together makes me think of types of cakes, and it looks like that would go with BIRTHDAY and POUND, which are also types of cakes. ?

That leaves CURVEBALL, TANTRUM, PARTY, and WRENCH. Are those all things that relate to surprise or shock? ? Oh, things you can throw. Sure!

