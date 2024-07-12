The Best Tips For Protecting Yourself Online, According to A Cyber Security Expert

Cybercrime is on the rise. According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Australians lost a whopping $2.7 billion dollars through online scams in 2023.

We know that cyber criminals are getting smarter and technology like AI-generated voices are helping them to steal from innocent people. And, while you may think that it’d never happen to you (especially as a digital native), reports have shown that Gen Zs are three times more likely to fall for online scams compared to Baby Boomers.

Thankfully, there are steps you can take to remain vigilant. We spoke with cybersecurity expert, Carinne Bird, to ask her tips on protecting yourself online.

Be mindful of the networks you use

If you choose to browse (or, even worse, check your internet banking) on an unsecured network, you could be putting your private information at risk.



Insecure networks, IP addresses, and Wi-Fi websites that are easily spoofed or hijacked can often be found in public places such as shopping centres and cafes. Named ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks, this is when a cyber criminal puts themselves in between the user and the online service they are communicating with.

“Man-in-the-middle attacks can intercept communications between two parties, and manipulate individuals into divulging sensitive information, leading to identity theft risks arising from compromised personal information,” says Bird.

Be mindful of the networks you log on to and be sure your connection is secure before sharing personal information like internet banking details.

Protect yourself from malware and phishing scams

One of the more common threats online are phishing scams. This is where cyber criminals attempt to steal your personal information through deceptive emails or websites.

Malware (such as viruses and trojans) can also infect your devices and, according to Bird, compromise your security.

“Regularly updating software, using strong passwords, and avoiding suspicious links can help individuals protect themselves online.”

Bird also recommends being vigilant and exercising caution when encountering suspicious emails, websites, and messages that may contain malicious links or attachments.

“Avoiding clicking on unfamiliar links and verifying the authenticity of sources before sharing sensitive information are crucial steps in combating phishing attacks.”

Look out for fake websites

When browsing online, you may come across fraudulent websites. Bird recommends these tips to stay aware.

“Look for subtle inconsistencies in the website’s URL, such as misspelt domain names or extra characters,” says Bird.

“Check for the presence of official logos, contact information, and customer reviews which can provide legitimacy to the website. Be cautious of websites that require sensitive information upfront or offer unrealistic deals and discounts.”

Bird also notes that users should avoid clicking links or pop-ups that want to redirect you to unfamiliar sites.

“Verifying the website’s authenticity through official sources or search engines can help safeguard against falling victim to fake websites while browsing on your phone.”

As mentioned above, scams relating to Artificial Intelligence are on the rise. While it’s advancing quickly, Bird recommends understanding the tools’ potential risks and vulnerabilities.

“Tools like ChatGPT enhance machines’ ability to undertake tasks requiring human-like intelligence, making it challenging to detect fake communication. Generative AI excels at creating new content such as text, making it crucial to discern between genuine and AI-generated material,” notes Bird.

The cybersecurity expert recommends being aware of ethical AI principles developed by organisations such as the Australian Signals Directorate and “meticulously evaluating AI-generated content for legitimacy” to aid individuals in protecting themselves against the threats posed by AI scams.

Don’t assume it won’t happen to you

Falling victim to a cyber scam can have severe consequences. From your personal and financial information being at risk, to stolen money and identity theft, cyberattacks can result in a lot of damage.

“Recovering from a cyberattack can be a lengthy and challenging process, involving financial strain, legal complications, and significant stress,” says Bird

While no one ever imagines it’d happen to them, slipping up just once can put you at risk. Be mindful when online and know that your security is everything.

Stay protected

Your digital security is vital to modern life. Especially when more components of our lives exist in the digital realm.

Subscribing to a comprehensive cybersecurity solution like Avast One Gold is a way to help give yourself peace of mind and keep your personal information private.

Subscribing to Avast One Gold provides:

Antivirus and malware protection for up to 30 devices (PCs, Macs, tablets or smartphones).

A VPN with unlimited data for up to 30 devices to help you browse securely, especially when on unsecured networks.

Technology that will help automatically block fake and malicious websites.

Advanced phishing protection that helps flag suspicious emails.

Features to easily update software and PC drivers to help patch security holes and make your PC run smoother.

With cybercrime on the rise, considering software like Avast One Gold can mean the difference between feeling secure online and having your personal information compromised.