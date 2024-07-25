Level Up Your Life

This Site Offers Hundreds of Free Language Learning Courses

Elizabeth Yuko
Whether you learned Spanish from Sesame Street or took French in high school, your skills might be have gotten a bit rusty over the years. Or maybe you work in an industry where it’s helpful to understand Arabic, Korean, or Finnish, or you want to pick up some Italian to help research your ancestry. Whatever the reason, if you’d like to learn a new language, there are plenty of free, online courses and resources to help get you started. Here’s one of them, which offers courses in 49 languages.

Where to find free online language courses

The website OpenCulture.com is a remarkable repository of free online resources—from open-access movies and audiobooks, to public domain art, to countless educational courses. The site maintains a page with a running list of free online language courses.

Currently, there are free online lessons available, covering 49 different languages:

  1. Amharic
  2. Ancient Greek
  3. Arabic
  4. American Sign Language
  5. Bambara
  6. Bulgarian
  7. Cambodian
  8. Cantonese
  9. Catalan
  10. Chinese (standard)
  11. Czech
  12. Danish
  13. Dutch
  14. English
  15. Farsi/Persian
  16. Finnish
  17. French
  18. Frisian
  19. German
  20. Greek
  21. Hebrew
  22. Hindi
  23. Hungarian
  24. Icelandic
  25. Indonesian
  26. Irish
  27. Italian
  28. Japanese
  29. Korean
  30. Lao
  31. Latin
  32. Lithuanian
  33. Luxembourgish
  34. Mandarin
  35. Maori
  36. Norwegian
  37. Polish
  38. Portuguese
  39. Romanian
  40. Russian
  41. Serbo-Croatian
  42. Spanish
  43. Swahili
  44. Swedish
  45. Thai
  46. Turkish
  47. Twi
  48. Vietnamese
  49. Welsh

There’s a description of each language course, as well as what type of free materials are available—like mp3s, PDFs, videos to stream, and interactive modules. While many of the courses are introductions to the languages, others are more specialized, like medical Spanish for healthcare providers, Arabic in Jordan, foundations of French for global communication, and easy travel Japanese. There are also general courses providing tools for anyone looking to improve their foreign language skills.

For more information, you can find the full list of languages, courses, and resources on OpenCulture.com. And for additional language-learning tools, check out these previous Lifehacker posts on learning a new language while casually browsing the internet, and how to study a language so you actually understand it.

