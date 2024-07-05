Summer Solstice 2024: When Is Australia’s Longest Day of the Year?

Summer is a long way off yet, but that doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about one of the key events in the warmer months: the summer solstice. Especially considering the winter solstice just passed us here in Australia.

The summer solstice comes around each and every year, but quite often goes unnoticed. Here’s what it’s all about and when you can catch it this year.

What happens during the summer solstice?

The summer and winter equinoxes and solstices are used to track the change in seasons in a calendar year.

The dates are based on the tilt of the Earth as it passes around the Sun, and they take place at opposite times in the Northern and Southern hemispheres.

According to Brittanica, the summer solstice marks the time of the year when the Sun is positioned at its farthest northern or southern points from Earth during the year.

For us in Australia, this takes place in December during peak summer, when the sun’s track across the sky reaches its highest point.

Is it really the longest day of the year?

The summer solstice is commonly thought of as the “longest” day of the year. This is partly correct, although there are some misconceptions to clear up here.

While there won’t be any additional minutes added to the 24 hours that make up a typical day, the December solstice does mark the period we have the most amount of daylight. Thus, it feels like one of the longest days.

It will also feel particularly long for residents in certain Australian states that observe daylight saving time.

When is the summer solstice in Australia?

Image: iStock

The summer solstice usually occurs on December 22, but can happen anytime between December 21-23.

In 2024, it will take place on Saturday, December 21, in Australia.

On this year’s solstice, we’ll see approximately 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. The sun is expected to rise at 5:40 am and set at 8:05 pm in Sydney, but exact timings for each city can be found on Timeanddate.com.

This means December 21 will see 4 hours and 31 minutes of extra daylight compared to the winter solstice, aka the shortest day of the year, in June.

Not much really happens to commemorate the summer solstice, but given it will probably be warm, it makes it the perfect time to soak up the extra daylight hours outside.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publication date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock