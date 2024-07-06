You Should Microwave Your Eggs (Seriously)

Sometimes you can’t be bothered getting out a pan on the stove to cook one egg. I recently found myself in one of those moods and Googled how to cook eggs without a hot pan, and amazingly found out that you can cook eggs in the microwave, which changed everything for me.

So here are the 3 types of eggs you can properly cook in the microwave and how to do it.

How to cook eggs in the microwave

Poached

Crack an egg into a small microwave-safe bowl. (Quick Note: You can only poach one egg per bowl). Fill the bowl with about 1/3 cup water and a bit of distilled white vinegar. The egg should be completely submerged in the water. Cover the bowl with a plate (make sure it’s microwave safe). Put it in the microwave for 30 seconds, then take the plate out and check to see if it’s done by poking it with your finger. Depending on how cooked you want it, you can continue heating it up in 10 second bursts until it’s cooked how you like it! Take the egg out of the water with a slotted spoon, season and enjoy!

Scrambled

Put a little bit of oil into a microwave safe bowl. Crack however many eggs you’d like into the bowl, whisk with a fork, and season. Microwave on high heat for 30 seconds. Then take the bowl out of the microwave, and stir with a fork to bring the edges inwards. Put the bowl back into the microwave and cook for 20 seconds. Again, depending on how cooked you want your eggs, keep cooking them in 20 second bursts til they’re done!

Baked

Put some oil into a microwave safe bowl (preferably a ramekin or a mug in this case). Crack the egg and season with salt and pepper. Cover the bowl with a plate (microwave safe), and heat it up in 15 second bursts until they’re your desired consistency. But you shouldn’t have to cook it for over 1 minute.

Hot Tip: You can also add cheese or ham, even cooked veggies, to your bowl whenever the eggs are in the microwave, for that extra flavour!

Voilà! Microwave eggs for every occasion.

