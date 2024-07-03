This MasterChef Contestant Just Shared a Clever Hack for Making Better Stock

On July 2, a MasterChef Australia Pressure Test challenged the contestants to produce five epic dishes—but along the way, we were treated to a neat little cooking hack worth pointing out.

Guillaume Brahimi joined the top six cooks in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for a Pressure Test that asked contestants to make Brahimi’s Royale of peas with duo of crab, tarragon mayonnaise, caviar and fried mussel. Not only that, but they had to make the dish five times.

During this challenge, the seafood king, Harry, shared a quick tip about making a better seafood stock while cooking at home. Here is what he said.

MasterChef at Home: Harry’s seafood stock hack

As a part of the MasterChef Australia judge’s recipe, contestants were asked to make a stock using crab. Harry shared that this crab stock asks that you “smash the crab up into pieces with a mallet”.

While he did do that, Harry said that the instructions were open to interpretation, too.

“…The smaller you get the pieces, the more surface area and the more flavour you’ll get out of them.”

He shared that he wanted to follow the recipe closely, but to also use his experience in cooking with seafood to help infuse better flavour. So, he took a pair of scissors and started cutting away at the crab to get it broken up into smaller pieces. This, he shared, would help elevate the flavour of his seafood stock.

And, well… it clearly worked out well for him because the MasterChef judges were incredibly impressed with the flavour and execution of Harry’s dish.

Check out his full seafood stock MasterChef hack here:

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday – Wednesday at 7:30 pm on 10 and 10 Play

Lead Image Credit: Network 10