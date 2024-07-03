ICYMI, Kmart Has a $5 Frank Green Dupe for Lovers of an Emotional Support Water Bottle

About a year back now, Aussie shoppers began rushing to Kmart for a $5 product that was going viral. The discount retailer had released a new ‘car bottle holder’ that looks identical to the famous Frank Green one, which retails for four times the price — at $20.

The only differences between the Kmart dupe and the original are the lack of branding on the front, and some variances in the colour range.

Kmart/Facebook

The Kmart version was originally released in pink, orange, black and turquoise. The latest range, however, is only available in black, sage and light pink. The car cup holders are made from durable silicone that’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

It’s designed for convenience, offering a cheap solution for transporting water bottles of all sizes in your vehicle, which may not easily fit into a standard car cup holder.

The car cup holder dupe first went viral on the ‘Kmart Hacks & Decor’ Facebook group. A customer stumbled on the item in the camping section of her local Kmart and was quick to share their discovery with the group.

Alongside a picture of the pink silicone car bottle holder, they wrote, “For anyone who has an emotional support water bottle. Don’t walk, run to Kmart. $5 from the camping section.”

For those wondering, an “emotional support water bottle” was described in the comments section of the post by one Kmart fan as “the water bottle that goes everywhere with you.”

“Kinda like your fave chapstick. And if you’ve left your house without it your whole day is ruined.”

The original viral post generated thousands of likes and comments, with endless group members eager to get their hands on the product before it sold out.

“Kmart coming through with the goods again,” one person wrote.

“Kmart would after I paid 20 bucks for mine,” another member added, referring to their Frank Green one.

A third person added: “Do NOT bother with the Frank Green one. Not worth it when these babies exist.”

A member also confirmed the bottle holder fits the Frank Green drink bottles.

Some customers mentioned in the Facebook post that the car cup holder had already sold out at their local store. So, check Kmart’s website to find out if it’s available at your local store before heading in.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart/iStock