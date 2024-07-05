15 Genius Products That’ll Keep You Warm This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that Australian winters are cold AF, but with electricity prices going up, turning on the central heating isn’t always an option. If you’re looking for ways to keep warm this winter that aren’t using the heating, we’ve gone and compiled a big list for you to peruse.

Whether it’s a big puffer jacket, hand warmers, or even a cosy pair of slippers, there are loads of ways to stay warm during the colder months. Especially if you’re looking for solutions without spending more money than you need to.

Continue reading to see what products we recommend to keep in the warmth this winter.

Products to keep you warm this winter

Russell Hobbs Addison Smart Kettle If you want to spend this winter drinking the perfect cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, investing in a smart kettle is one of the best things you can do. This one has five different temperature settings, which are suited to various beverages. Amazon Australia ($78)

Belle & Bloom Aspen Plaid Scarf An easy way to accessorise and keep warm at the same time is with a scarf. Belle & Bloom has a huge range of patterned scarves available, so you can find the one that fits your wardrobe. THE ICONIC ($59.95)

EVERAU UGG Mini Classic Boots If tall Ugg boots aren’t you’re style, these mini ankle boots are just as warm and comfy. UGG Express ($105, was $169.95)

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 If you tend to take a long time to finish your hot coffee or tea in the morning, the Ember Temperature control smart mug is a saviour. It keeps your drink warm and is controlled by the Ember app, so you can enjoy your drink at the perfect temperature. Amazon Australia ($240.68, was $263.06)

Uniqlo HEATTECH Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt Uniqlo has some of the best basics around, especially when it comes to the HEATTECH line. These thermals can be worn as loungewear at home, or out as an extra layer to keep you cosy. Uniqlo ($29.90, was $39.90)

Heller 2000W Upright Electric Fan Heater Running the central heating in your home can make your electricity bill skyrocket, but a small space heater is a great alternative. It’ll keep you warm without using too much power. Amazon Australia ($35)

Nike High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms If you’re looking for essential winter clothing, look no further than these oversized tracksuit bottoms made with warm fleece. THE ICONIC ($90)

Philips Rechargeable Hand Warmer This electric handwarmer is rechargeable and can be used as a power bank. How convenient. Amazon Australia ($49.90)

Hommey Robe A robe is a great investment for the winter months because it means you won’t be freezing when you get out of the shower. This one by Hommey is luxurious and comes in 23 different colourways. Hommey ($149)

Dreamaker Anti Bacterial Quilted Electric Blanket Electric blankets are an affordable winter essential for when you need something to warm you up during the night. Amazon Australia ($159.95)

Oodie If you’ve never owned an Oodie, you’re missing out. It’s the perfect blanket hoodie that’ll keep you warm and cosy while letting you still do all of your activities. Oodie ($69, was $109)

Lyeef Electric Bidet If nothing scares you more than sitting on a cold toilet seat in the middle of winter, this electric bidet comes with a seat-warming function. It even has four different temperature settings. Amazon Australia ($289.90)

LINENOVA Sherpa Fleece Blanket This sherpa fleece throw will add a little extra warmth while you’re relaxing on the couch. It can even be used as a second blanket over your quilt. Amazon Australia ($58.99)

Anko Wheat Heat Bag A winter warmer classic. Pop this bad boy in the microwave and you’ll have a warm companion for a few hours at least. Target ($10)

TrailHeads Ear Warmer Headband If you’re a fan of an early-morning or late-night run, you’ll know that your ears can get freezing. This headband will not only keep your ears warm during winter, but it also has a hole in the back for your hair. Amazon Australia ($26)

