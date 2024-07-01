How to Make ‘Magic’ Eggless Mayo, According to a MasterChef Contestant

If you’ve ever had a craving for mayonnaise, but either can’t eat eggs or have simply run out of the ingredient (been there), former MasterChef Australia cook, Juan de la Cruz, has a recipe that allows you to whip up a mayonnaise at home, without eggs.

Here’s a quick guide to the mayo hack for you to try out at home.

MasterChef at Home: Juan’s eggless mayonnaise recipe

According to Juan, this eggless mayo recipe is “like a magic trick you can do in your kitchen, whipping up creamy goodness in less time than it takes to pick a movie to watch! No eggs? No problem! This hack is perfect for anyone who’s egg intolerant, pregnant, or just looking for a healthier mayo alternative.”

He continued, “This hack will take less than two minutes for the base mayo! And, after that, you can play with your creativity and create as many flavours as you want with this creamy eggless mayo base!”

What you’ll need for your eggless mayonnaise recipe:

50ml (1/4 cup) Full cream milk

100ml (1/2 cup) oil

Electric stand mixer

Extra ingredients to flavour your mayo

Directions for your eggless mayonnaise recipe:

Grab your full cream milk and oil in a 2:1 ratio (that’s twice as much oil as milk). If you want to whip up more, just double up the amounts. Opt for mild-flavoured oils like sunflower, grapeseed or avocado oil. Skip the strong stuff like olive oil; it’s not mayo’s best buddy. Start by pouring the milk into your electric stand mixer’s glass. Remember, oil plays second fiddle here, so let it follow the milk without stirring. Get your mixer in there without jostling it around. Low speed is your jam for now, just let it work its magic until things start to thicken up. Once you see that mayo magic happening (you’ll notice it getting thicker), ramp up the speed a bit and gently move the mixer around for that smooth, creamy texture. The base mayo is done! Muy facial! Now comes the fun part! Add a pinch of salt (about half a teaspoon), some pepper, a splash of lemon juice (a teaspoon should do), a teaspoon of mustard and a garlic clove; mix it, and you get a delicious quick aioli. For a roasted capsicum mayo, add half a roasted capsicum, some nuts and herbs and mix it all together! And like this, you can create as many flavours and combinations as you want! Taste and tweak until it’s just right for your taste buds. Enjoy! Muy Bueno!

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday – Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play

Lead Image Credit: iStock/Image supplied