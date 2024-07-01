Here’s Why Apple Might Be Putting Cameras in Your Next AirPods

What do you look for in a new pair of earbuds? High-quality audio? Easy pairing to your devices? Smart features to improve daily use? Sure, all of that. How about cameras? That might sound ridiculous, but it’s something Apple is potentially seriously considering—and if reports are accurate, your next pair of AirPods might come with cameras attached.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a solid track record for Apple rumors, Apple is indeed planning on shipping AirPods with embedded cameras by 2026. However, the cameras wouldn’t be like the ones you use to take photos and videos on your iPhone; rather they’d resemble the infrared camera responsible for Face ID on your iPhone (not the selfie cam, but the one that scans your face and unlocks your phone for you). Kuo says Foxconn will supply the IR cameras for the AirPods, and are currently planning on servicing enough modules for roughly 10 million pairs.

Why AirPods might be getting cameras

So, if the cameras attached to these AirPods aren’t for snapping pictures of the sides of your head, what are they good for?

Spatial computing. Kuo says the idea is that these AirPods will pair with Vision Pro and subsequent headsets from Apple to both improve the devices’ spatial computing, as well as boost the performance of spatial audio. If your AirPods can map your environment, it can deliver a more realistic 3D experience when you look around the room, as sounds can be artificially boosted to sound like they’re coming from a particular area.

In-air gestures. Kuo also says Apple is exploring "in-air gesture control" for AirPods, which isn't super specific, but I imagine the concept would allow you to control your AirPods by moving your hands hear the earbuds, rather than physically touching them. If Apple kept the physical controls they already have, like squeezing and swiping on the stem, incorporating in-air gestures could add extra controls to the mix, like toggling Spatial Audio, playing a specific playlist, or starting a phone call.

It’s not just Kuo who thinks Apple is working on AirPods with cameras: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reports that Apple is interested in the idea, in tandem with other upgrades to its wearable products. I’m all for hardware that improves the overall user experience. If adding cameras to AirPods manages to do that, go for it, Apple—as long as the company doesn’t try selling me on “Ear Selfies.”