France vs Belgium and More: When Is the Next EURO 2024 Game Airing in Australia?

The men’s UEFA EURO 2024 is back once again, football fans. If you’re excited about this major tournament that rolls around every four years, here is your complete guide on what you can expect, what times the EURO games will kick off in Australia, and where you can watch them all live.
Table of contents
- When does the men’s UEFA EURO start in 2024?
- When is the next UEFA EURO game?
- When is the UEFA EURO 2024 Final?
- How to watch the men’s EURO in Australia
- Where is the EURO 2024 being held?
- Who won the last men’s EURO Cup?
When does the men’s UEFA EURO start in 2024?
The EURO 2024 kicked off on June 15, 2024. It will run for a full month, with the tournament’s 51 matches coming to a close on July 15, 2024.
What time are the UEFA EURO 2024 games airing in Australia?
Hosts Germany played Scotland in the first game of the tournament at 5:00 am AEST on June 15, 2024.
This was followed by Hungary v Switzerland at 11:00 pm AEST.
For the remainder of the EURO 2024 tournament, the kick off times for games in Australia will usually break down like this:
- Game 1: 2:00 am AEST
- Game 2: 5:00 am AEST
- Game 3: 11:00 pm AEST
When is the next UEFA EURO game?
Here is every key date you need to know about for the next (and all upcoming) EURO 2024 games).
The EURO 2024 knockout stage game times
The group stage of the EURO 2024 is now over, and the knockout stage (the Round of 16) is fast approaching. Here are the dates you need to keep in mind for the knockouts:
Sunday, June 30 EURO knockout games
Switzerland vs Italy: 2:00 am AEST(Switzerland, 2-0) Germany vs Denmark: 5:00 am AEST(Germany, 2-0)
Monday, July 1 EURO knockout games
England vs Slovakia: 2:00 am AEST(England, 2-1) Spain vs Georgia: 5:00 am AEST(Spain, 4-1)
Tuesday, July 2 EURO knockout games
- France vs Belgium: 2:00 am AEST
- Portugal vs Slovenia: 5:00 am AEST
Wednesday, July 3 EURO knockout games
- Romania vs Netherlands: 2:00 am AEST
- Austria vs Turkiye: 5:00 am AEST
The EURO 2024 quarter-final game times
- Spain vs Germany: Saturday, July 6 at 2:00 am AEST
- England vs Switzerland: Sunday, July 7 at 2:00 am AEST
UEFA EURO 2024 group stage games
Germany and Scotland were the first two teams to hit the football field in the EURO 2024 competition. Here is a full break down of the games that have been played in the group stage of the tournament.
Saturday, June 15 EURO games
Germany v Scotland: 5:00 am AEST(Germany, 5-1) Hungary v Switzerland: 11:00 pm AEST(Switzerland, 3-1)
Sunday, June 16 EURO 2024 games
Spain v Croatia: 2:00 am AEST(Spain, 3-0) Italy v Albania: 5:00 am AEST(Italy, 2-1) Poland v Netherlands: 11:00 pm AEST(Netherlands, 2-1)
Monday, June 17 EURO games
Slovenia v Denmark: 2:00 am AEST(1-1) Serbia v England: 5:00 am AEST(England, 1-0) Romania vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST(Romania, 3-0)
Tuesday, June 18 EURO games
Belgium vs Slovakia: 2:00 am AEST(Slovakia, 1-0) Austria vs France: 5:00 am AEST(France, 1-0)
Wednesday, June 19 EURO games
Turkiye vs Georgia: 2:00 am AEST(Turkiye, 3-1) Portugal vs Czechia: 5:00 am AEST(Portugal, 2-1) Croatia vs Albania: 11:00 pm AEST(2-2)
Thursday, June 20 EURO games
Germany vs Hungary: 2:00 am AEST(Germany, 2-0) Scotland vs Switzerland: 5:00 am AEST(1-1) Slovenia vs Serbia: 11:00 pm AEST(1-1)
Friday, June 21 EURO 2024 games
Denmark vs England: 2:00 am AEST(1-1) Spain vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST(Spain, 1-0) Slovakia vs Ukraine: 11:00 pm AEST(Ukraine, 2-1)
Saturday, June 22 EURO games
Poland vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST(Austria, 3-1) Netherlands vs France: 5:00 am AEST(0-0) Georgia vs Czechia: 11:00 pm AEST(1-1)
Sunday, June 23 EURO games
Turkiye vs Portugal: 2:00 am AEST(Portugal, 3-0) Belgium vs Romania: 5:00 am AEST(Belgium, 2-0)
Monday, June 24 EURO games
Scotland vs Hungary: 5:00 am AEST(Hungary, 1-0) Switzerland vs Germany: 5:00 am AEST(1-1)
Tuesday, June 25 EURO games
Croatia vs Italy: 5:00 am AEST(1-1) Albania vs Spain: 5:00 am AEST(Spain, 1-0)
Wednesday, June 26 EURO 2024 games
France vs Poland: 2:00 am AEST(1-1) Netherlands vs Austria: 2:00 am AEST(Austria, 3-2) Denmark vs Serbia: 5:00 am AEST(0-0) England vs Slovenia: 5:00 am AEST(0-0)
Thursday, June 27 EURO games
Ukraine vs Belgium: 2:00 am AEST(0-0) Slovakia vs Romania: 2:00 am AEST(1-1) Czechia vs Turkiye: 5:00 am AEST(Turkiye, 2-1) Georgia vs Portugal: 5:00 am AEST(Georgia, 2-0)
When is the UEFA EURO 2024 Final?
In terms of the different stages of the competition, including the EURO 2024’s Final match, this is what you can expect:
- Round of 16: June 30 – July 3
- Quarter Finals: July 6 – July 7
- Semi Finals: July 10 – July 11
- EURO 2024 Final: July 15
How to watch the men’s EURO in Australia
Much like the Men’s Copa América tournament, the EURO 2024 is being aired on Optus Sport in Australia. While you can likely catch some games at your local sports bar, chances are you’ll need to sign up for a subscription for this one.
Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.
Where is the EURO 2024 being held?
Hosted by Germany, the EURO 2024 will have games played throughout the country, with matches in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and more.
Who won the last men’s EURO Cup?
If you cast your mind back to 2020, you may recall that the UEFA EURO played out while we were in lockdown. Italy took home the victor’s cup for that tournament after defeating England in the final.
Do you think they’ll take out the comp again at the EURO 2024? Time will tell.
Lead Image Credit: Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
This article on the EURO Cup has been updated since its original publish date.
