EURO 2024 Results Today: Which Teams Have Made the Quarter-Finals?

The EURO 2024 has officially kicked off, and we’ve already seen some epic games play out. If you’re a little behind on the EURO 2024 results for today or just want some insight into the results so far, allow us to offer some assistance.
Ahead, we’ll break down the most recent results from the EURO 2024 Cup, and what football fans can expect going forward.
EURO 2024 results today: What’s the latest?
On July 1, we had England vs Slovakia at 2:00 am AEST and Spain vs Georgia at 5:00 am AEST. Here are the results of those games.
England (2) vs Slovakia (0)
This yellow card heavy match had its first goal scored in the 25th minute by Schranz for Slovakia. England attempted to equalise in the 51st minute, but had the goal disallowed out after an offside ruling.
In stoppage time, however, England landed one in the net, leading the game into extra time. In the first minute of extra time, England scored again, ultimately taking out the win, and a place in the UEFA EURO quarter finals.
Spain (4) vs Georgia (1)
In the 18th minute, Le Normand of Spain scored an owl goal, leaving Georgia ahead by one. Georgia’s lead was met by a goal for Spain in the 39th minute, however. This was followed by goals in the 51st, 75th and 83rd minutes
Spain has landed its place in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals after this win.
UEFA EURO 2024 results so far
The group stage of the EURO 2024 competition has officially wrapped up, so here are the final ranking results for this stage.
- Group A: Germany (7 points), Switzerland (5 points), Hungary (3 points), Scotland (1 point)
- Group B: Spain (9 points), Italy (4 points), Croatia (2 points), Albania (1 point)
- Group C: England (5 points), Denmark (3 points), Slovenia (3 points), Serbia (2 points)
- Group D: Austria (6 points), France (5 points), Netherlands (4 points), Poland (1 point)
- Group E: Romania (4 points), Belgium (4 points), Slovakia (4 points), Ukraine (4 points)
- Group F: Portugal (6 points), Turkiye (6 points), Georgia (4 points), Czechia (1 point)
Here are the teams that have qualified for the knockout stage in the EURO 2024:
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Portugal
- Italy
- Denmark
- England
- Slovakia
- Georgia
- France
- Belgium
- Slovenia
- Romania
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Turkiye
Which UEFA EURO teams are in the quarter-finals?
At this point, we know the following teams have made the quarter-finals:
- Spain
- Germany
- England
- Switzerland
We’ll keep this article updated with all the latest news on the results for the EURO 2024 so far, so keep a keen eye!
