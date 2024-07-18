Eight Ways to Maximize Space in a Small Bedroom

We can’t all have a master suite, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a comfortable bedroom. Making your space feel bigger, and maximizing storage as well as comfort can help to make even the tiniest bedroom feel luxurious. Here are a few ways you can maximize space in a small bedroom.

Build up

In a bedroom with a small footprint, using vertical space for storage is key. Using tall storage can keep your stuff organized without taking up much floor space. Choosing over the bed shelving to use the vertical wall space above where you sleep is one way to maximize space. You can also opt for tall, narrow shelves or a vertical cabinet instead of a dresser so your storage space can have the smallest footprint possible.

Opt for floating furniture

Floating furniture will reduce the floor space your furniture needs to zero. Keeping floorspace clear can make a smaller space feel bigger as well as keeping walkways clear. Try a floating nightstand for some slim storage or some floating shelves that can be installed around other furniture and architectural features for a custom fit.

Use non-traditional lighting

If your floor space is limited, you might not want to add a table lamp or floor lamp for accent or workspace lighting. Instead, you can try adding sconces , instead of a bedside table lamp to keep your nightstand clear. For a desk light, you can choose a wall-mounted option as well to maximize surface space on your desk. If you have an area that needs a little extra light, you can also try a swag light instead of a floor lamp.

Maximize light

Making sure that there’s lots of light, either from windows or fixtures is a key to making a small space feel bigger. If you don’t have a lot of windows, try using a daylight lamp for a bright accent to help your room feel bigger.

Add some greenery

Decorating with plants can help make a space feel airy and open. You can opt for lots of smaller plants in decorative pots or you can choose one larger plant like an indoor palm to draw the eye. If your shelf and floor space is very limited, you can also use hanging plants to add a splash of green to your space.

Choose a bold pattern

While neutral colors tend to feel more airy and less closed-in, having a bold pattern either on the ceiling to create more height, or on an accent wall to create more depth is one way to make a smaller room feel larger. You can choose a large format wall mural in a nature-inspired theme to keep the space feeling open while still adding some color. You can also opt for adding a pattern to the ceiling to create the illusion of more height.

Hide your storage

Adding some inconspicuous storage to your small bedroom will help you wrangle clutter and keep everything tucked away without being too obvious about it. Adding some under bed storage bins will give you some instant storage with a low profile. A chair with hidden storage in the seat is also an option to keep things like extra blankets tucked away. If you have the space for a bench at the end of your bed, you can also opt for a storage bench to wrangle some stuff.

Chose collapsible options