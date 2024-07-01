USA vs Uruguay and More: What Time Will the Next Copa América Game Kick off in Australia?

It’s an exciting time in the calendar for football fans as the CONCACAF Men’s Copa America has returned for 2024. The major sporting event, which runs every four years, sees teams from the American continent compete against one another for the tournament Copa (cup). If you’re hoping to follow the Copa America 2024 schedule from Australia, here is your guide to what teams are playing next (Colombia vs Costa Rica, Paraguay vs Brazil), what time kick off will be in Australia and where you can watch it all live at home.

When is the 2024 CONCACAF Men’s Copa América?

In 2024, the CONCACAF Copa America kicked off on June 21, 2024. The tournament will run through until July 14, which is when we’ll see the Grand Final play out.

2024 Copa América group table rankings

There are 16 teams battling it out in the 2024 Copa América competition, and those have been split into the following groups. Below, we’ll keep track of the positioning of the Copa América teams as they play through the group stage.

Group A: Argentina (9 points), Canada (4 points), Chile (2 points), Peru (1 point)

Argentina (9 points), Canada (4 points), Chile (2 points), Peru (1 point) Group B: Venezuela (9 points), Ecuador (4 points), Mexico (4 points), Jamaica (1 points)

Venezuela (9 points), Ecuador (4 points), Mexico (4 points), Jamaica (1 points) Group C: Uruguay (6 points), USA (3 points), Panama (3 points), Bolivia (0 points)

Uruguay (6 points), USA (3 points), Panama (3 points), Bolivia (0 points) Group D: Colombia (6 points), Brazil (4 points), Costa Rica (1 point), Paraguay (0 points)

Copa America 2024 schedule: What time are the games airing in Australia?

The tournament kicked off on June 21, 2024 at 10:00 am AEST with a game between Argentina and Canada.

In positive news for Aussie football fans, the competition will be airing at a far more desirable time than the EURO 2024, which is playing out in the wee hours here in Australia. Here is a general break down of the game times at the 2024 Men’s Copa America.

The first couple of games kicked off at 10:00 am AEST. From this point on, most days will have two games played, with times structured as follows:

Game 1: 8:00 am AEST

8:00 am AEST Game 2: 10:00 am or 11:00 am AEST

Here’s a complete break down for you:

Friday, June 21 Copa América games

Argentina vs Canada: 10:00 am AEST (Argentina, 2-0)

Saturday, June 22 Copa América games

Peru vs Chile: 10:00 am AEST (0-0)

Sunday, June 23 Copa América games

Ecuador vs Venezuela: 8:00 am AEST (Venezuela, 2-1)

(Venezuela, 2-1) Mexico vs Jamaica: 11:00 am AEST (Mexico, 1-0)

Monday, June 24 Copa América games

USA vs Bolivia: 8:00 am AEST (USA, 2-0)

(USA, 2-0) Uruguay vs Panama: 11:00 am AEST (Uruguay, 3-1)

Tuesday, June 25

Colombia vs Paraguay: 8:00 am AEST (Colombia, 2-1)

(Colombia, 2-1) Brazil vs Costa Rica: 11:00 am AEST (0-0)

Wednesday, June 26

Peru vs Canada: 8:00 am AEST (Canada, 1-0)

(Canada, 1-0) Chile vs Argentina: 11:00 am AEST (Argentina, 1-0)

Thursday, June 27

Ecuador vs Jamaica: 8:00 am AEST (Ecuador, 3-1)

(Ecuador, 3-1) Venezuela vs Mexico: 11:00 am AEST (Venezuela 1-0)

Friday, June 28

Panama vs USA: 8:00 am AEST (Panama, 2-1)

(Panama, 2-1) Uruguay vs Bolivia: 11:00 am AEST (Uruguay, 5-0)

Saturday, June 29

Colombia vs Costa Rica: 8:00 am AEST (Colombia, 3-0)

(Colombia, 3-0) Paraguay vs Brazil: 11:00 am AEST (Brazil, 4-1)

Sunday, June 30

Argentina vs Peru: 10:00 am AEST (Argentina, 2-0)

(Argentina, 2-0) Canada vs Chile: 10:00 am AEST (0-0)

Monday, July 1

Mexico vs Ecuador: 10:00 am AEST (0-0)

(0-0) Jamaica vs Venezuela: 10:00 am AEST (Venezuela, 3-0)

Tuesday, July 2

Bolivia vs Panama: 11:00 am AEST

USA vs Uruguay: 11:00 am AEST

Wednesday, July 3

Brazil vs Colombia: 11:00 am AEST

Costa Rica vs Paraguay: 11:00 am AEST

Where can I watch the Copa America in Australia?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Rodrygo of Brazil prepares to kick a corner during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Like many major sporting tournaments, the Copa America is an event that you’ll need to pay to watch in Australia (sigh). Unless you’re catching games live in the wee hours at a sports bar or your mate’s place, you’ll need to sign up for an Optus Sport membership to watch this one.

Certain Optus customers can access a subscription for only $6.99 per month, but others will need to fork out $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual plan.

Where is the event being held?

The 2024 Men’s Copa America is being hosted by the United States, with the first leg of the tournament beginning in Atlanta.

Who won the last tournament?

Argentina is the most recent winner of the Copa America men’s tournament (like the World Cup). They defeated Brazil in the 2021 final, so Brazil is likely looking to prove themselves this time around.

Looking at the history of the tournament, Uruguay and Argentina have won the most titles overall.

