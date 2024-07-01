Cobra Kai Season 6: The Final Episodes Are Coming, Here Is When You Can Watch in Australia

Cobra Kai Season 6 is landing on Netflix Australia soon, and it promises to offer fans an action-packed finale to the much-loved story. If you’re keen to learn all there is to know about the sixth and final season of the show – including when and what time it’ll drop in Australia – consider this your guide.

As we shared in our big streaming list guide for July, Cobra Kai Season 6 is slated to first hit Netflix Australia on July 18, 2024. However, the series will be split into three parts, meaning that only some of the season’s episodes will be released on July 18.

Part 2 of Season 6 is slated for a release date of November 24, 2024, and Part 3 will arrive on Netflix Australia in 2025.

What time will the new Cobra Kai season land in Australia?

As we’ve shared before, new releases on Netflix Australia usually drop on the platform at 5:00 pm AEST. We can likely expect the same for new Cobra Kai episodes.

Sydney: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Melbourne: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Brisbane: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Adelaide: 4:30 pm

4:30 pm Perth: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Darwin: 4:30 pm

4:30 pm Canberra: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Hobart: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm New Zealand: 7:00 pm

Where can I watch Cobra Kai Season 6?

As we mentioned earlier, Cobra Kai is available to be streamed on Netflix Australia. You can find Seasons 1 to 5 there now, and the new season will drop there as well.

Who is in the series’ cast?

You can expect a whole heap of familiar faces to appear in Season 6. Per Netflix, the cast line up for the season includes: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

Cobra Kai new season trailer

In early May, Netflix released a sneak peek and date announcement for Cobra Kai Season 6. You can have a watch of that below:

What’s the story for the next Season?

While we don’t know much just yet, Cobra Kai co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg told Tudum that the new episodes will focus on the team’s decision to compete in the Sekai Taikai. The process is one “That takes things to the next level,” Schlossberg said.

