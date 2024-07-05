How to Make Bread in a Third of the Time, According to a MasterChef Cook

We’re edging closer to the finale of MasterChef Australia, and are honouring contestants past by sharing their favourite quick recipes. Today, we have a bread recipe and hack from former contestant Snezana Calic, and it allows you to proof your dough in a third of the regular time. Nice!
Here’s her MasterChef at Home bread recipe hack.
MasterChef at Home: Snezana’s quick bread recipe
Speaking with Lifehacker Australia over email, Snezana shared that “Typically, proofing bread on the countertop takes an hour and a half, but using a warm oven can shorten this to just 30 minutes”. Colour us intrigued!
Cooking time: 75 minutes
What you’ll need for your bread recipe:
- 400g flour
- 8g salt
- 5g instant dry yeast
- 300g warm water
- 50g oil
Directions for your bread recipe:
- In a bowl, mix water and yeast and let it sit until fluffy.
- Add the yeast mixture and oil to flour and salt, and mix well.
- Preheat oven to 40 degrees Celsius.
- Cover the bowl with cling wrap and let it rest in the warm oven for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.
- When ready, divide the dough into 6 pieces.
- Shape each piece into balls and let them rest for 5-10 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 230 degrees Celsius.
- Flatten the dough balls and bake bread for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Never lose an hour and a half to bread-proofing again with this nifty little hack.
