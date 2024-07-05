How to Make Bread in a Third of the Time, According to a MasterChef Cook

We’re edging closer to the finale of MasterChef Australia, and are honouring contestants past by sharing their favourite quick recipes. Today, we have a bread recipe and hack from former contestant Snezana Calic, and it allows you to proof your dough in a third of the regular time. Nice!

Here’s her MasterChef at Home bread recipe hack.

MasterChef at Home: Snezana’s quick bread recipe

Speaking with Lifehacker Australia over email, Snezana shared that “Typically, proofing bread on the countertop takes an hour and a half, but using a warm oven can shorten this to just 30 minutes”. Colour us intrigued!

Cooking time: 75 minutes



What you’ll need for your bread recipe:

400g flour

8g salt

5g instant dry yeast

300g warm water

50g oil

Directions for your bread recipe:

In a bowl, mix water and yeast and let it sit until fluffy. Add the yeast mixture and oil to flour and salt, and mix well. Preheat oven to 40 degrees Celsius. Cover the bowl with cling wrap and let it rest in the warm oven for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. When ready, divide the dough into 6 pieces. Shape each piece into balls and let them rest for 5-10 minutes. Preheat oven to 230 degrees Celsius. Flatten the dough balls and bake bread for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Never lose an hour and a half to bread-proofing again with this nifty little hack.

Lead Image Credit: Network 10/Supplied