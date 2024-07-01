8 of the Best Portable Heaters to Keep You Warm This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’m normally a big fan of using extra blankets and jackets when it gets cold, but this winter has been freezing. In fact, it’s been so cold, that I’ve decided to break my own rule and get a space heater.

Not only are space heaters affordable to buy and run, but they’re also small enough to fit in almost any space. They’re also portable, meaning you can take them with you from room to room so you’ll never have to deal with a cold bedroom again.

So which style of heater best suits your home?

Image: iStock/onurdongel

I used to think that only electric fan heaters were space heaters and they were called that not because they heat up a space, but because they look like they belong on a spaceship. So if you, like me, are unsure what the difference is between types of heaters, here’s a little explainer.

Oil heaters are said to be the most affordable to run, especially if you plan on a solid binge-watch of Friends this chilly season. They work by producing radiant heat that is generated by electrically heating the oil found within the columns. They also come in a range of sizes, so you can purchase one to heat any room in the house.

Fan heaters are ideal for heating smaller spaces like home offices, bedrooms and bathrooms (no one likes cold tiles… or toilet seats). These are designed to blow hot air at a targeted location and can be perfect for individual use. Fan heaters are usually a more budget-friendly option and also come with a few different temperature settings and overheat protection.

Convection and panel heaters work by drawing in cold air, heating it by using an internal element and re-dispersing the warm air evenly throughout the room. Panel heaters are a type of convection heater that is generally light, extremely portable, and sometimes wall-mountable.

And finally, tower heaters. These are only effective within a few square metres of the area you’re trying to heat, so they are most suitable for bedrooms, home offices or small living areas. Tower fans usually have a myriad of settings to suit your needs and are easily portable, so you can move them around the house as you need.

READ MORE 5 Affordable Winter Warmers From Kmart

How expensive are they to run?

While there’s no ‘one price fits all’ answer when it comes to winter heating costs, places like Canstar Blue can give you a rough idea of how much different heating systems cost to run. Before purchasing your desired electric heater, take the time to do the math, and you’ll roughly be able to figure out how much it’ll set you back per month and how to use it according to your budget.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a variety of small space heaters so you can stay warm this winter.

Best portable heaters

Image: Kambrook

This Kambrook electric fan heats up fast and is perfect for warming up cold rooms. Its sleek and ergonomic design means you can easily move it to any room in the house. It also has an auto-cut-out sensor, should it ever fall.

Where to buy:

Image: Heller

The Heller Upright Fan is a portable, cost-effective personal heater designed to provide instant heat for smaller spaces. It comes with adjustable heat settings and an integrated carry handle, so you can direct the airflow where you want it. It has an adjustable thermostat, and the safety tilt switch will give you peace of mind.

Where to buy:

Image: De’Longhi

This 2000W convection small space heater from De’Longhi is ideal for spot heating as it provides instant warmth. It comes with an adjustable room thermostat, so you can select and maintain the desired temperature throughout the day or night. It’s both wall-mountable and freestanding, so you can use it effectively in any space.

Where to buy:

Image: Dimplex

This cost-effective Dimplex column heater will let you create waves of warmth immediately and quietly. So you can go about your life without having to layer up with every jacket you own while trying to simply watch TV. Its super portable design also allows you to drag it into any room, meaning you can heat it up anywhere in your house at any time with minimal effort.

Where to buy:

Image: Goldair

An electric heater that takes up half the room just isn’t viable when you live in a small apartment or flat. And let’s be real, what’s worse than continuously packing it away and unpacking it every time you want to use it? That’s where this Spector Portable Heater Tower comes in. Not only is it super-slim— barely taking up any space in your lounge room, bedroom or office — but it comes with remote-control temperature adjustment, which means you don’t even have to get up to turn your house into a toasty warm oasis.

Where to buy:

Image: De’Longhi

Built with a double fan system that more effectively distributes heat throughout the room, this De’Longhi Slim Style Panel space heater is the perfect addition to your chilly household this winter. Especially when you want warmth as soon as possible after braving the elements outside.

This heater is also super versatile in the way it is wall-mountable or standalone (and yes, for optimal safety it will turn off if it accidentally topples over, don’t you worry).

Where to buy:

Image: De’Longhi

The De’Longhi Radia S provides long-lasting warmth thanks to the long thermal inertia of the oil inside the unit. It can heat any room, big or small, and has an easy-to-manage temperature system. It’s also a relatively silent heater, so it can live in any room, even the home office.

Where to buy:

Image: Devanti

This vertical small space heater features a dual power setting of 1200W/2400W and ensures powerful and efficient heating throughout your apartment. It comes with an adjustable thermostat that ranges from a low 10-degrees Celsius to a high 49-degrees Celsius. A quiet operator standing at 74cm tall, the tower oscillates within a 70-degree arc to deliver wide soothing warmth. Other great features include a timer, touch-screen LED digital display controls, overheating protection, anti-tumble design, built-in handle and handy remote control.

Where to buy:

If you’re looking for other ways to warm up this winter, why not invest in a heated throw rug or electric blanket.

Image credit: De’Longhi/Goldair/Kambrook/iStock/Liudmila Chernetska