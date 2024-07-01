45 Must-Watch New Movies to Add to Your List in 2024

With a lot of 2023 movies being pushed out of the schedule due to guild strikes, this year is a pretty big one for films. There are some much-talked-about awards favourites, exciting superhero returns and plenty of movies hitting streaming to keep you entertained at your home movie night.

Coming off a huge year of movies in 2023, can 2024 possibly compete? Let’s take a look at the list as well as where you can watch this year’s top releases.

Major movie releases to look forward to in 2024

The Bikeriders

All the Sons of Anarchy fans out there will no doubt enjoy The Bikeriders, a story about the evolution of The Vandals, an American motorcycle club in the Midwest. Austin Butler stars as Benny, a new member of the club, who falls in love with Kathy (Jodie Comer) and is forced to choose between the two as he is dragged into a dangerous underworld of violence.

Australian movie release date: July 4

Kinds of Kindness

Coming off the massive success of Poor Things, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos team up again in the director’s new film Kinds of Kindness. This time, it’s for a triptych fable following three distinct characters – a man without choice who tries to take control of his life, a policeman who is alarmed that his missing wife has returned as a different person, and a woman determined to find a prodigious spiritual leader. The cast is stacked and, along with Stone, includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Shafer, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie.

Australian movie release date: July 11

MaXXXine

The highly anticipated third part in A24’s horror series, MaXXXine continues the story set up in X and Pearl as 1980s Hollywood adult film star, Maxine Minx, finally gets her big break – but a new serial killer in Los Angeles threatens to reveal her past. The cast sees Mia Gough return as Maxine, along with Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins and Kevin Bacon making appearances.

Australian movie release date: July 11

Twisters

A Twister sequel nearly thirty years after the original probably wasn’t on anyone’s bingo cards, but that’s what we’re getting in 2024. Twisters has the same campy disaster energy as the original, this time starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as two opposite people who come together to try and predict and tame tornadoes.

Australian movie release date: July 18

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios’ only theatrical release this year is a big one. Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking Deadpool appears in his third film, which will somehow draw on elements of both the Fox Marvel movies and the MCU. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Wolverine in one of the most epic superhero team-ups.

Australian movie release date: July 25

Borderlands

A movie adaptation of 2K’s popular looter shooter video game Borderlands is on the way with director Eli Roth at the helm. Starring as the familiar characters is Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Kevin Hart as Roland and Jack Black as Claptrap.

Australian movie release date: August 8

Alien: Romulus

If you’ve ever wanted to see a bunch of young adults get hunted down horror-movie style by the infamous Xenomorph then wait no longer because Alien: Romulus is giving us just that. Directed by Fede Álvarez, an assortment of Hollywood’s hottest young talent have signed on for the new instalment in the hit franchise, including Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), Isabela Merced (Madame Web) and Archie Renaux (Shadow & Bone). It’s too early to tell where this film will sit on the scale of great Alien movies, but the teaser is certainly promising.

Australian movie release date: August 15

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

36 years after the original became a classic, Tim Burton returns to direct Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which stars many of the same cast and characters. Michael Keaton is back as the nefarious Beetlejuice who continues to haunt the Deetz family, which now includes Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) daughter, Astrid. New to the film is Jenna Ortega as Astrid – a perfect stroke of casting if you ask us.

Australian movie release date: September 5

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot looks as if it will pull on our heartstrings in a similar manner to WALL-E or How to Train Your Dragon. The animated film from Dreamworks is based on the book of the same name and follows a robot named Roz that must learn to adapt to its new and wild surroundings, which includes bonding with an orphaned little goose.

Australian movie release date: September 19

Joker: Folie Á Deux

Joker was one of those movies that perhaps did not need a sequel, but the way Joker: Folie á Deux is shaping up, we’re not mad about it. Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, who is now seemingly behind bars, and begins a relationship with his classic DC counterpart, Harley Quinn (this time played by the one and only Lady Gaga). Joker 2 also seems to be a musical, so be prepared for something truly unique.

Australian movie release date: October 3

Wicked Part One

The true tale of the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz has been told on stage on Broadway for over two decades now in Wicked, but it’s only now that we’re finally getting a film adaptation. Like the musical, the story is split into two parts, telling the tale of Elphaba and Glinda before they met Dorothy. Ariana Grande takes on the role of Glinda for the film with Cynthia Erivo starring as Elphaba.

Australian movie release date: November 28

Moana 2

After venturing beyond the reef in the first film, Moana 2 takes the heroine even further, across Oceania, after she receives a call from her ancestors. Familiar faces including Maui, Heihei Pua are along for the ride with Auli’i Cravalho back to voice Moana herself.

Australian movie release date: November 2

Gladiator II

Almost 25 years after the first film swept awards season, Ridley Scott is returning to his historical epic with Gladiator II. We can assume that things will be set within the Roman Colosseum once again, but apart from that plot details are under wraps. We do know that the cast is stacked, however, with Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn attached.

Peep some first look photos from Vanity Fair below.

Australian movie release date: November 14

Mufasa: The Lion King

Following the box office success of 2019’s live-action animated version of The Lion King, Disney is returning for more with a prequel about Simba’s father, Mufasa. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is helming the film with new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring much of the same cast as the 2019 film, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Beyonce, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa.

Australian movie release date: December 19

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

With an exciting post-credits tease at the end of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 it’s no surprise Paramount is releasing a third film with Ben Schwartz voicing the iconic video game mascot. The third film will introduce another iconic hedgehog, Shadow, with Keanu Reeves as the voice of the popular character.

Australian movie release date: December 26

2024 Movies you can watch or stream now

Mean Girls

The Mean Girls resurgence doesn’t stop with that Walmart ad. We’ve since been treated to the movie version of the popular Broadway musical take of Mean Girls.

The movie stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika Vandanapu as Karen and Tina Fey returns as Ms Norbury.

Read our review here.

Watch it on Paramount+.

Priscilla

In 2022, the world was treated to Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant biopic of Elvis Presley’s life. In 2024, Sofia Coppola takes a more dramatic look at the music sensation, from the perspective of his wife, Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny leads as Priscilla Presley, while Aussie Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis.

Available to stream on Stan.

The Iron Claw

The wrestling biopic The Iron Claw gained plenty of awards buzz for the dramatic look at the lives of the famed Von Erich brothers. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons star as the group of brothers who are haunted by the idea of a family curse and the demands of their domineering father.

See it on digital rental services now.

All of Us Strangers

The queer romance drama All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal as two neighbours who have a chance encounter that changes the rhythm of their lives. It’s a heartbreaking watch, but a beautiful one.

Stream it on Disney+.

The Colour Purple

Halle Bailey, Taraji Henson and Colman Domingo star in the modern remake of the classic The Colour Purple, a coming-of-age musical period film exploring the hardships experienced by African American women in the South of the U.S. in the early 1900s, and the incredible power they find in sisterhood.

Catch it on digital VOD services.

May December

May December has been doing the festival circuit for months now (and has dropped on Netflix overseas) and now Australia can enjoy its gripping story. Inspired somewhat by true events, May December explores the aftermath of a tabloid romance between 36-year-old Gracie and 13-year-old Joe who have maintained a marriage for 23 years. Their relationship is challenged when an actress visits their home to research her role as Gracie in a live-action film of her life.

See it on Binge and Prime Video.

Argylle

Following his success with the Kingsman movies, Matthew Vaughn followed it up with another spy thriller, Argylle, this time following a reclusive author whose best-selling novel about a secret agent begins to mirror the actions of a real-life spy agency, causing the lines between fiction and reality to blur. Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell are just a few of the cast members involved.

Stream it on Apple TV+.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Australian crime film The Dry was a hit back in 2020, quickly earning itself a sequel based on the novel by Jane Harper. Eric Bana returns as Federal agent Aaron Falk who heads into the remote mountains to investigate whether an informant has survived. Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Jacqueline McKenzie, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer and Lucy Ansell also star.

Watch it on digital VOD platforms.

Madame Web

Sony continues to push its own Marvel universe in 2024, starting with the release of Madame Web. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a NYC paramedic whose clairvoyant powers mean she must protect three young women from someone who wants them dead. Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts also star.

Buy or rent on digital VOD platforms.

Drive-Away Dolls

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan star as two friends, one a free spirit and the other reserved, who embark on a road trip to Tallahassee. But their plans go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Colman Domingo also star in Drive-Away Dolls which is directed by Ethan Coen (of the Coen Brothers).

Buy or rent on VOD services.

The Zone of Interest

After scoring five Oscar nominations (and two wins), The Zone of Interest became one of the most-anticipated awards-season darlings. The movie is a confronting story, following a German Commander and his wife, who attempt to maintain normalcy as they raise their family next door to Auschwitz.

Coming to Stan on July 6.

Code 8: Part II

Starting its days as a crowdfunded sci-fi short, Code 8 has now gained a sequel on Netflix. Starring cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell, Code 8: Part II takes place in a world where a small percentage of the population has superpowers and is policed and oppressed for it. This second chapter follows a teenage girl fighting for justice for her slain brother and ends up teaming up with an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Dune: Part Two

After being pushed from the schedule completely in 2023, fans were eager to see the second half of Denis Villenueve’s epic Dune adaptation.

In Dune: Part Two, Paul and Chani unite along with the Freman and seek revenge on those who killed his family. All the regular stars from the first movie return, along with notable additions, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Available to buy or rent on digital services.

Damsel

Before Stranger Things 5, Millie Bobby Brown will be seen on Netflix in Damsel, a fantasy film that flips the script on the typical princess tale. In this edition, a young woman agrees to marry a handsome prince only to find out its all a trick and she is thrown into a cave with a fire breathing dragon.

Stream it now on Netflix

Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian star in the latest A24 flick about Lou, a gym manager who falls in love with a bodybuilder. All is well until they get pulled into the web of crime within Lou’s family.

Coming to Binge on July 9.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Eight years after the last instalment, Kung Fu Panda is back. The fourth movie follows the Dragon Warrior, Po, who is chosen to become the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. After a sorceress sets eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, Po teams up with a new friend to face enemies from his past.

Available on VOD platforms.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla vs Kong is one of those movies that seems too wild to be real, but it is, and it works. The sequel, The New Empire, looks to be just as monstrous, with the two titans teaming up to face a new adversary who threatens their planet.

Available on VOD services.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel pulls triple duty on Monkey Man, a film he writes, directs and stars in. The movie looks to be a John Wick-esque action flick, with Patel starring as Kid, a young man working at a fight club who sets out to get revenge on the corrupt leaders who are responsible for his mother’s death.

Available to buy or rent on VOD platforms.

Late Night with the Devil

David Dastmalchian stars as fictional New York late-night host Jack Delroy in Late Night with the Devil, where a found footage tape of an unaired show reveals what happens when they attempt to summon a demon live on-air. This is definitely one of the best horror movies of the year, and it was filmed entirely in Melbourne!

Available to buy or rent on VOD services.

Civil War

Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) has cooked up another scary concept in his new film Civil War, which examines a future America where the states are no longer united and are engaged in a civil war.

Buy or rent on VOD platforms.

Abigail

Abigail is a re-imagining of the horror film Dracula’s Daughter, and it follows a group of would-be criminals as they kidnap the daughter of an infamous underworld leader. However, upon holding her for ransom, the group find out that she is actually a bloodthirsty vampire.

Available to buy or rent.

Challengers

Challengers sent the internet into a spiral thanks to its sexy love triangle between Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The trio star as tennis players who reunite at a challenger event and find that old tensions and feelings come to the surface.

Available on VOD platforms.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

The sequel to Zack Snyder’s original sci-fi epic Rebel Moon completes the story of the group of rebel warriors, led by Sofia Boutella’s Kora, as they return to Veldt and attempt to defend it from the Motherworld.

Stream it now on Netflix.

The Fall Guy

Many Aussies will probably remember the commotion last year when the Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed due to filming on Ryan Gosling’s latest film. Now, we can see the results of all that traffic!

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy starring Gosling as a past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself working on a film set as a stunt double. When the star goes missing, he decides to investigate their disappearance.

As well as Gosling, The Fall Guy stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham.

In cinemas now or available to buy or rent on VOD platforms.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

War For The Planet of the Apes may have wrapped up Caesar’s run, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes explores the same world generations after his reign. A tyrannical new ape is on the rise, and one young ape must undertake a harrowing journey in order to help define a future for both humans and apes.

In cinemas now.

IF

John Krasinksi is ditching the world of horror for his next directorial attempt, picking up the family fantasy film IF (short for Imaginary Friend). The story follows a young girl who suddenly learns she is able to see everyone’s imaginary friends and finds out her neighbour (played by Ryan Reynolds) has the same ability.

In cinemas now.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Following the massive success of Charlize Theron’s character in Mad Max: Fury Road, a new movie is being dedicated entirely to her origin story. This time the younger version of Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor Joy, and the film explores her years after she’s snatched from the Green Place and is caught between two tyrannical warlords (one played by Aussie Chris Hemsworth).

Read our review.

In cinemas now or available to rent or buy on VOD.

Inside Out 2

Nearly a decade after the first movie, Pixar returned to one of its classic properties in 2024, with Inside Out 2.

A direct sequel to the first film, Inside Out 2 follows Riley as she enters her teenage years. This includes the introduction of new emotions such as Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment (relatable).

In cinemas now.

Despicable Me 4

If you thought they were done making Despicable Me movies, you would be wrong. Despicable Me 4 continues the tale of loveable evil mastermind Gru and his family, which this time is welcoming a new member in Gru Jr. Gru is set for torment in multiple ways in this new flick as he tries to wrangle his new offspring and deal with the escaped prisoner, Maxime Le Mal.

In cinemas now.

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One will finally reveal how the alien sound-acute beasts that hunted John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the previous films arrived on Earth. This time, the story follows a new character, Lupita Nyong’o as Sam, a woman who is trapped in a large city when the aliens arrive.

In cinemas now.

Of course, this is far from every new movie on the 2024 slate, and we’ll be updating the list with more titles in the coming month. So keep checking back to see what other entertainment is on the horizon!

