8 Movies My Co-Workers Can’t Believe I Haven’t Seen

I have a confession to make. I’m a self-proclaimed entertainment enthusiast, a film school graduate, a pop culture writer, but I have not seen a lot of classic movies. It’s something my teammates love to drag me for, and I’ve decided it’s time to remedy that. So, I’ve asked my colleagues for the one film they recommend everyone see before they die.

This is what they said.

The best classic movies everyone needs to see at least once

Goodfellas

It’s the epitome of a good mobster film. Starring giants like Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco, this Scorsese classic tells the story of a group of New York wise guys, so naturally, it’s full of drugs, cheating and violent murders. But there’s also a scene about how to cook pasta sauce correctly from jail, and that’s pretty epic, too. – Recommended by Steph Nuzzo.

The Rover

The Rover is not a terrific movie, but it is an interesting movie to watch. A sombre approach to Australian apocalyptica, that blends the worlds of droving on reserves and a world that has crumbled from economic collapse, The Rover is an exploration into a world where the least interesting thing happening is the plot occurring before the viewer. The entirety of the film is brimming from a constant theme of degradation, affecting many aspects of life in the outback, and because it’s so slow and drawn out, the film allows the viewer to meditate on every frame. It’s an exhilaratingly tense movie without the need for an immense budget or high-octane scenes. It’s my favourite movie. It also starred Robert Pattinson and formed the base of his post-Twilight dramatic breakout. – Recommended by Zac Kelly

Dogma

In a career defined by a lack of ambition, Dogma is (imo) far and away Kevin Smith’s best film. It’s the rare stoner comedy that actually has something on its mind, something that it wants to say. When it becomes clear that the Almighty is missing following one of her regular visits to Earth, the forces of heaven and hell lunge at each other’s throats, and a woman named Bethany (Linda Fiorentino) finds herself in the middle of it. Recruited by The Metatron (Alan Rickman) to help find God and send her home, Bethany finds herself in a race against a pair of banished angels (Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) looking for their ticket back into Heaven. Smith picks through his own Catholic upbringing with a great pitch, an incredible cast (Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Janeane Garofalo and George Carlin also star) and a command of comedy he’s never displayed again. It’s also out of print in 2024 and impossible to find, held hostage by Bob and Harvey Weinstein in a deal that predates streaming. As Smith himself puts it, “My movie about angels is owned by the devil himself.” Feel free to pirate it. – Recommended by David Smith

The Help

Shit in her pie and give her hell, diva. I’ll never get sick of that movie. – Recommended by Lachy Smith

My Best Friend’s Wedding

This iconic 90s rom-com has so much to offer. The icon herself, Julia Roberts!!! The dreamy, Dermot Mulroney!! The hilarious, Rupert Everett. And the then up-and-coming Cameron Diaz. This movie has one of the most iconic rom-com scenes ever where Everett’s character sings “Say a Little Prayer” at a restaurant. I won’t spoil it, but this movie has an ending that I hated when I was younger, but as I got older, I was very happy with how it all turned out. – Recommended by Athina Mallis

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

I think there’s something really special about this movie. It helped shape future movies, whole genres, and even continues to shape peoples’ film tastes. It’s fun and funny, strange, beautifully shot, tastefully violent, and makes you think, while also letting you turn off your brain. Even if you haven’t seen this film, when you think of Westerns, you’ll see exact scenes from the movie in your mind. It’s so comforting! (It isn’t even the first in its trilogy either). – Recommended by Courtney Smith

Raising Arizona

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to great Coen Brothers movies, but I think Raising Arizona might just be the best. It’s simply one of the funniest movies to ever exist, like someone tried to make a Looney Tunes cartoon in real-life. The movie follows the romance of ex-con H.I. and ex-cop Ed (played by Nic Cage and Holly Hunter), who, after learning they can’t have kids of their own, steal one of the newly born quintuplets from a local furniture store owner. A simple plan that inevitably goes awry.

Whenever someone calls Cage a bad actor, direct them to this film. His performance of H.I., a small-time crook who is willing to do anything just to make his wife happy, is both tender and hilarious. It’s either unfair or inspiring to other up-and-coming filmmakers that this was the Coen Brother’s second film. It’s so well directed, with a hilariously poignant script and some all-time performances from the main cast (No one screams like John Goodman). If there’s a better way to spend 90 minutes, I haven’t seen it. – Recommended by Chris Neill

As I finish up my time as a staff writer here at Lifehacker, my goal is now to go through and check off the best classic movies I haven’t seen, so I can expand my filmic horizons (and avoid any future shaming).

But now I turn it over to you, dear reader.

What are the movies you think everyone should see at least once? Leave them in the comments and I’ll add them to my list.

Lead Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing/Warner Bros./United Artists