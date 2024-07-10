10 Affordable Big W Products Which Are a Downright Vibe

With the cost-of-living crisis biting Australians in the butt, there’s no time like the present to be hunting down a good bargain from affordable retailers you know and love. Big W is one store that’s been coming to the table (yes, they even sell those too) with fire deals on products that are also a total vibe.

With thousands of items now available online, we’ve scoured Big W’s range for the products you didn’t even know you needed (or that you did, but didn’t think there was an affordable option for it). You’re welcome.

The Best Big W Home Deals

Openook Rib Blanket Queen/King Size – Beige, $49

We’re all feeling the chill right now. Keep warm with an additional layer that both looks and feels good.

Midea Mini Dishwasher – Champagne, $399

If you’re renting without a dishwasher (or your landlord won’t fix the one you do have), this mini dishwasher is the invention you need to know about. No plumbing is needed!

Contempo Personal Blender – Black, $35

If your health plans have fallen by the wayside because of budgeting, this could be the affordable find to get you back on track. The clever blender comes with a detachable cup to mix your fruits and veggies before getting to wherever you need to be quicksmart.

Openook Washed Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Beige Gingham, $45

Spending more time indoors than usual? Same. Make your room a haven with these super cute gingham sheets from Big W. Only $45 for the queen size and it could totally transform your space.

The Best Big W Beauty Deals

MCoBeauty Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter – 3.5 Light Medium, was $35, now $17.50

MCoBeauty has been pumping out stellar makeup dupes like it’s no one’s business and I was today years old when I found out Big W was a stockist. The MCoBeauty Instant Contour Beauty Wand and Highlight & Glow Beauty Wand are also available for $14.5 (50% off).



VS Sassoon Mini Straightening Brush, $35

If you need a hair brush that does that little bit more for your strands, then this go-to travel brush could be the answer. It’s compact but also straightens your hair on the go so you can kill two metaphorical birds with one stone.



Nevenka 5 in 1 Hair Dryer Hot Comb Detachable Curling Iron Hair Straightener, $42.99

Speaking of multiuse hair tools, this one promise to do it all without the price tag of a Dyson. A hair dryer, straightener, curler and comb all for just $42? Sign me up.

The Best Big W Fashion Deals

&me Women’s Earrings Multi Pack – Gold, $12

If you’re keen on jumping aboard the gold hoop trend but don’t know which style or size will suit you, you’ll for sure find something in this pack that hits the spot. At less than $3 a pop, why not?

Brilliant Basics Women’s High Neck Midi Dress – Black, $20

This Big W staple is the perfect base for all your winter layering and accessories this chilly season, easily styled up or down depending on the occasion. I’ll bet money on that statement.

The 1964 Denim Company Women’s Organic Cotton Oversized Boxy Jacket – Reef Wash, $40

Nothing gets a workout like a boxy denim jacket throughout the calendar year — just in case the price point of $40 wasn’t enough of a justification! You’ll be surprised how many things this piece — which is the perfect shade IMO — can be styled with.

