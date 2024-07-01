ALDI Is Slinging 3 Years’ Worth of Groceries for Free in Its Latest Competition

ALDI Australia is giving fans of the supermarket giant a chance to win up to three years’ worth of free groceries right now – talk about a break for your wallet.

As of July 1 (that’s today), ALDI Australia has announced that it has launched a new competition “to celebrate shoppers’ dedication, enthusiasm and passion for all things ALDI”.

The competition states that the most #ALDIcore shopper in Australia will win as much as three years’ worth of ALDI groceries for free, with five runners-up prizes slinging one year’s worth of groceries for free, also.

In essence, ALDI wants shoppers to show or tell them how #ALDIcore you are via aldicore.com.au or by tagging @ALDIAustralia and using the hashtag #ALDIcore on TikTok, Insta and Facebook.

On the promotion and the passion of ALDI shoppers, generally, Simon Padovani-Ginies, Group Director, ALDI Australia, said:

“ALDI has never been more aware of the need to continue to deliver the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices. Every day our business is focused on this and centred around delivering the best value for our customers. It’s part of our DNA, its who we are.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate our customers who have Good Different in their DNA. We’re a different shopping experience and we are proud of the value we deliver to our customers every day – in that spirit we all know a person at a family barbeque or in our social media feeds who are also proud to be an ALDI shopper. Sharing the products they can’t live without, hacks that make them the masters of the checkout, or even stashing trolley token in every single handbag. That’s #ALDIcore. We know of customers who come into our stores every day, throw ALDI themed birthday parties, wear our ALDImania streetwear to their kids’ soccer matches and generally rep ALDI. That’s #ALDIcore.

“We enjoy seeing and hearing all the creative ways our customers get their Good Different on and we are thrilled to share our largest giveaway ever with them. We can’t wait to hear what people will share with us, that makes them truly #ALDIcore – after all if you want to know if someone shops with ALDI? Don’t worry they will tell you!”

In a time where Aussies are struggling to afford even the most basic things, $300 per week of free groceries could make a huge difference for some people. (Although, so do cheaper prices for Aussies across the board.)

If you’d like to learn more about ALDI’s new free grocery comp, you can read on here.

Lead Image Credit: Image supplied/Prime Video