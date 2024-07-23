6 Types of AI Tools You Probably Didn’t Realise You’re Already Using

Conversations surrounding artificial intelligence are hard to avoid right now. And while you may be hesitant to incorporate the futuristic technology into your day-to-day life, chances are you’re already using it.

From algorithms to handy word processing tools, read on to see how AI is actually helping your workflow and productivity – because it’s not all self-driving cars and robots.

Predictive text

One piece of artificial intelligence that’s been around for yonks is predictive text. A form of predictive AI (as opposed to generative AI), software and programs aim to predict what word you’re likely to require next when typing. By tapping ‘tab’ on your keyboard, you can save precious seconds.

Predictive AI models rely on machine learning algorithms to consume data. But, rather than using it to create new content, predictive AI manipulates the data sets to make accurate predictions and estimations about future events (i.e. whether you’re going to use ‘which’ or ‘that’ as the next word in your sentence).

Virtual assistants

Remember when virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa were all the rage? Now they’re as much a part of our lives as the phones and speakers they exist on.

In fact, computers are now being built with AI assistants from the get-go. One example is HP’s range of AI Pcs. They’re built with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and come with AI-supported software like Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Copilot.

These programs use AI to search through masses of data bases and answer your questions and requests. So, if you’ve ever asked a virtual assistant a question or to turn down the music, you’ve been using AI.

Noise Cancellation

There isn’t anything more distracting than background noise. Whether it’s the wind, construction happening outside your building or the people you live with loudly talking in the background. That’s why AI-integrated software like Poly NoiseBlock AI was built to help isolate the sound of your voice on calls, so outside noise doesn’t overpower it. Poly NoiseBlock AI is also integrated into headphones, which can block out outside ambient sound so you don’t miss out on your favourite part of a song, or podcast.

Algorithm recommendations

You know when apps like Spotify or YouTube recommend a new song or video? Yep. That’s AI. Through the use of Machine Learning AI, platforms are able to forecast what piece of content it thinks you’d prefer. While it may seem obvious, it’s a subcategory of AI that’s been around for so long that we forget it is, in fact, a machine.

Email filters

One of the most arduous (and dangerous) parts of existing online is dealing with spam messages. Email communication has come a long way since the 1990s and while you may take your email filters for granted, it’s actually AI doing the work to sift through your inbox.

Through analysing patterns in emails, the AI system can learn how to tell spam from emails you actually need. It can pick up suspicious links, certain keywords, and subject headings.

Pretty smart, right?

Website chatbots

Did it take anyone a while to realise that those website chat bots weren’t actually a human? Just me? Okay. While they’re now widely used, messenger pop-ups on brands’ websites are actually using artificial intelligence to scan the website and answer your queries without the need for human interaction.

Sometimes they’re useful, other times they answer zilch, but it’s a good example of artificial intelligence that might already play a role in your everyday life.