21 Full-Sized Liquids You Can Bring Through Airport Security

More than two decades post-9/11, limiting yourself to containers of liquids, pastes, or gels 3.4 ounces or smaller in your hand luggage is as routine a part of air travel as bringing an acceptable ID and avoiding overpriced airport food.
The good news is that the restrictions on liquids probably won’t last forever—in fact, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) “anticipate[s] the limit on liquids will be lifted in the coming years,” a spokesperson from the agency recently told Condé Nast Traveler. But for now, the rule is still in effect, even as newer scanners mean you might not have to take your laptop out of its case.
Even if you’re well-versed in the 3-1-1 rule as it exists now, you may not know that there are a few exceptions to the TSA regulation. Here are 21 examples of full-sized liquids that you can bring through airport security.
Liquid medical items you can bring through airport security
There are a number of full-sized liquid medical items that you’re permitted to bring through airport security in “reasonable quantities,” provided you let TSA officers at the checkpoint know about them. They include:
- Prescription liquids (including insulin)
- Prescription gels
- Prescription aerosols
- Liquids associated with the nebulizers
- Cooling accessories like ice packs, freezer packs, gel packs
- Contact lenses
- Contact lens solution
Liquid baby and child items you can bring through airport security
You’re allowed to bring containers larger than 3.4 ounces of the following baby and toddler items:
- Formula
- Breast milk
- Toddler drinks
- Water for babies
- Baby/toddler food (including puree pouches)
- Breast milk and formula cooling accessories, like ice packs, freezer packs and gel packs (regardless of whether you’re also carrying breast milk)
- Liquid-filled teethers
Moreover, these items don’t have to fit inside a quart-sized bag.
Miscellaneous liquids you can bring through airport security
And finally, some random items containing more than 3.4 ounces of liquid that are permitted in your hand luggage:
- Fresh eggs
- Liquids purchased at the duty-free shop (e.g. liquors, perfumes), provided they’re properly sealed inside a security tamper-evident bag (STEB)
- Non-infectious specimens in preservative solution for scientific research, including formaldehyde, ethanol, isopropanol, or other alcohols
- Completely frozen gel ice packs for non-medical or baby purposes
- Live fish in water
- Live coral in water
- Live lobster in water—provided it’s OK with the specific airline, and is packed in a spill-proof container
It’s important to note that “the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint,” according to the agency’s guidelines. So, if you’re traveling with any of these liquid items, it’s a good idea to keep your carry-on bag at least somewhat organized to make the process go as smoothly as possible.
