Women’s State of Origin Game 3: When and Where You Can Watch the Action Live

Game 3 of the Women’s State of Origin competition for 2024 is fast approaching, and after record-breaking Game 2, people are especially excited to see the results of the final match in the tournament. If you’re keen to cheer on the Maroons or Sky Blues in the upcoming showdown, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live and when it will be.

If you’ve been following along at home, you’ll know that both Game 1 and Game 2 or the Women’s State of Origin 2024 have been and gone. The first match was played on May 16, with NSW coming out on top at 22 to 12. On June 6, Game 2 resulted in the Maroons victorious at 11 points to 10.

The Women’s State of Origin Game 3 is slated for June 27, 2024.

What time is the Women’s State of Origin Game 3 being played?

Game 3, which will be played at Queensland’s Country Bank Stadium, is set to kick off at 7:45 pm AEST on Thursday, June 27.

Where can I watch the Women’s State of Origin Game 3?

For the footy fans keen to catch the match live at home, you can watch the Women’s State of Origin Game 3 live on Channel 9 or 9Now.

How to get tickets

Those of you hoping to watch the action up close and in person (maybe we’ll see another record broken) can learn all about getting tickets to the Women’s State of Origin Game 3 at Ticketmaster. Tickets start at just $15!

What else do I need to know?

With a win for each team in hand right now, we could see any team come out of this comp victorious. However, Queensland were the team that took home the win in 2023. After two games, the Maroons were the team with the most points in the series, leading them to be named winners.

The 2024 series is a particularly significant one for women’s NRL as it’s the first time it has been expanded to three games total.

Lead Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images and Scott Gardiner/Getty Images