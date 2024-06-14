Francesca Bridgerton and the Stirlings: What Do We Know about the Show’s Latest Romance?

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve already smashed through Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 (fair!). One element that has captured the attention of the masses is the question of who is Francesca Bridgerton, and who will this quiet music-lover marry in the end?

Let’s dive into that a little further while we wait for more details to emerge about Season 4.

Who is Francesca Bridgerton?

Who is Francesa Bridgerton. Netflix. Francesca Bridgerton’s husband Michael Stirling

If Season 3 of Bridgerton has sparked an interest in you about Francesca Bridgerton, you’re not alone. The character has grown to become a central one in this season and she is played by a new actress as well – so there are loads of questions coming up as a result.

Francesca is the sixth child in the line up of Bridgerton children. She was originally portrayed by Ruby Stokes, but due to the actress taking another role, Hannah Dodd has stepped in to play the character in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

In the earlier seasons of the Bridgerton series, Francesca was mostly off learning piano away from the rest of her family. For this reason, we’ve gotten to know her a little less, but Season 3 stands as her official debut into High Society — as well as to fans of the show.

If you’re reading the books, Francesca’s love story is captured in the sixth book: When He Was Wicked.

From what we’ve learned about Francesca so far, she is quiet, enjoys her music, and is keen to marry just about anyone so she can get out of the family home.

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry?

Spoilers for Season 3 of Bridgerton ahead.

Now, onto the juicy stuff. Francesca is out to society in Season 3 of Bridgerton, which means eligible bachelors are able to make themselves known to her now. If you’re following on with the events in Season 3 (spoiler alert), you’ll be aware that Queen Charlotte selected Francesca as her favourite of the season, and she introduced the young Bridgerton woman to Lord Samadani at one of her events. However, it seems John Stirling also captured the attention of Francesca because of his quiet demeanour.

But who does Francesca marry? Well, if we consult the book, neither of these men bears the name of Francesca’s future love interest (well, her ultimate love interest, at least).

When He Was Wicked zooms in on the story of a Michael Stirling, who is a well-known rake in society. He falls head over heels in love with Francesca as soon as he first sees her… which is 36 hours before she marries his cousin, John.

He decides to remain close as her best friend, which becomes complicated after time…In short, Francesca Bridgerton’s husband, John, dies unexpectedly, and through mutual support and grief, a romance blossoms between Francesca and Michael.

Who is Michaela Stirling?

Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling. Netflix

Now, in the final episode of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, we learn that in Netflix’s Bridgerton universe, Michael is, in fact, a Michaela. In exciting news, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that, yes, Francesca’s romance would be a queer one.

“There’s some themes in that book about Francesca feeling different. Julia Quinn just means it in terms of her being an introvert. But for a lot of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different from a young age is a part of our stories. So, I felt like there was good thematic resonance telling a queer story with Francesca.” “And I didn’t want to just insert a queer character to check a box. I really wanted to tell a story about a portion of the queer experience. There’s also a certain piece of Francesca’s story historically that allows us to ensure a happily ever after for her and Michaela. It was really important for me in crafting a main queer story for us to give that couple a happy ending just like every other couple.”

While the Netflix series can stray from the book content, we can be fairly certain that Lord Samadani is not going to be the man for Francesca in the future.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix

This article on Francesca Bridgerton and Michael slash Michaela Stirling has been updated since its original publish date.