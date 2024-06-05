When Is the Next Matildas Game, and How Can I Watch It Live From Australia?

It’s all football all day right now, with a heap of exciting tournaments coming our way, but right now, we’ve got the Matildas’ next games front of mind. After the excitement of Matildas vs China PR, we’re looking forward to the next game in the football team’s calendar. Here is everything you need to know.

When is the next Matildas game?

When are the Matildas playing next? (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images )

The Matildas came out victorious in their international-friendly game against China PR on Monday, June 3, landing a 2-0 score in the end. The event also acted as a farewell for the legendary Lydia Williams, who was playing her final home game.

The next game the Matildas need to prepare for is their first Olympic game against Germany on July 26, 2024.

ICYMI, our girls have qualified for the Olympic football tournament and will be competing in Group B against the USA, Germany and Zambia.

The full line up of confirmed Matildas games in the Paris Olympics is as follows:

Matildas vs Germany: July 26, 2024

Matildas vs Zamibia: July 29, 2024

Matildas vs United States: August 1, 2024

What time is the Matildas vs Germany game?

Get your alarms ready, football fans. The Olympic Games leg for the Matildas is going to be an early one. Game one is set for kick off at 3.00 am AEST on July 26, 2024.

All three group stage games are set for this same time, so prepare yourselves (and your bedtimes) accordingly.

Where are the Matildas playing next?

The upcoming Matildas vs Germany Paris Olympics game will be played at the Stade de Marseille. Matildas vs Zambia will be played at Nice Stadium and the first Olympic game between the Matildas and the United States is also at Stade de Marseille.

Where can I watch the next Matildas games?

When are the Matildas playing next? Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

If you’re planning to tune in to watch the Matildas’ Olympic journey live at home, you’ll be able to do so on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport.

Who is playing in the Matildas Olympic squad?

The starting lineup for the Matildas’ Olympic games has been announced, and it features a lot of familiar faces.

Here’s the full list:

Mackenzie Arnold

Ellie Carpenter

Steph Catley

Kyra Cooney-Cross

Caitlin Foord

Mary Fowler

Katrina Gorry

Michelle Heyman

Clare Hunt

Alanna Kennedy

Teagan Micah

Clare Polkinghorne

Hayley Raso

Kaitlyn Torpey

Emily van Egmond

Cortnee Vine

Clare Wheeler

Tameka Yallop

Notably, Aussie darling Sam Kerr will not be playing as she recovers from an injury.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Matildas Instagram