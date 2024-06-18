When Does Daylight Saving Time Start Again in Australia?

We’re deep in the chilly months of the year, which might have you wondering, when does daylight saving time start again for 2024? After all, who isn’t craving a little more sunlight right now?

Daylight saving time is a double-edged sword. Yes, you get extra hours of daylight to enjoy in summer, but you need to mess with your body clock and increase the number of time zones in Australia to get it. When it comes time for daylight saving to begin, the clocks jump forward an hour, resulting in one less hour of sleep (don’t worry, you’ll get it back later).

So, when can you expect those extra hours of sunshine in 2024? Here are this year’s daylight-saving dates.

When does daylight saving start in 2024?

Daylight saving time begins every year on the first Sunday in October, which this year falls on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Clocks will move forward an hour at 2:00 am AEST to become 3:00 am AEDT. When this happens, we’ll have five time zones in Australia.

When will daylight saving time end?

Following six months of extra sunshine, daylight saving will come to an end in April 2025. You’ll be getting your extra hour of sleep back on the first Sunday in April next year, which is April 6, 2025.

If you can never remember whether it’s time to turn the clock forward or back an hour, check out this handy rule which might just stay with you forever.

How does the time change affect me?

For some reason, not every state and territory in Australia uses daylight saving, which makes all those meetings and calls with other states that much more difficult.

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and the ACT all observe daylight saving time. If you’re located in one of these areas, you’ll need to adhere to the daylight saving schedule.

Meanwhile, Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia do not. This means that during daylight saving time there are five time zones to observe instead of three.

If you want to prepare yourself for daylight saving here are some tips the Australian Sleep Health Foundation has put together:

Make the bedroom as bright as possible when you first wake up in the morning.

Eat a good breakfast.

Go outside in the sunlight in the early mornings.

Exercise outside in the mornings.

Try to get between seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Don’t exercise just before going to bed.

Don’t drink coffee, tea or other caffeine drinks in the evening, avoid smoking just before bed or during the night.

Don’t go to bed hungry or too soon after eating a large meal.

Go to bed 15 -20 minutes earlier for 3 to 4 days before putting the clocks forward.

Set your alarm 30 minutes earlier on Saturday and Sunday mornings in preparation for the early start on Monday.

Will Australia ever end daylight saving time?

Given the long-winded debate over the various time zone changes mentioned above, there’s often been speculation about whether daylight saving time will be eradicated altogether.

The U.S. government passed a bill in 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent, giving everyone more sunshine in the afternoon all year round. But will this happen in Australia?

A leading psychology professor at Monash University, Sean Cain, called for an end to DST, saying “The transitions are annoying, absolutely, but if you go full daylight saving time all the time, at some times of year you’re going to be waking up way before the sun. Your body’s screaming, ‘go back to bed’. It’s not right, it’s very unhealthy.”

Professor Cain added that daylight saving time was originally introduced to conserve energy, which “doesn’t really make sense anymore”.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the government brings back the discussion about daylight saving to see if any change is made.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect details of daylight saving time in 2024.

