Everything We Know About Wimbledon 2024 So Far

The tennis championship to end all tennis championships is coming up quickly. Yes, it’s nearly time for Wimbledon 2024, and we’re here to break down all the details Aussies need to know.

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the world, alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

Interestingly, Wimbledon has a few different traditions to adhere to (classic British). For starters, it’s the only tournament still played on grass, which is considered the traditional tennis court surface.

Competitors must also adhere to a strict all-white dress code, and the only advertising allowed at the court is by official sponsors.

Wimbledon 2024: When and where is it?

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon 2024 will mark the 137th edition of the tennis tournament. It is held at the All England Club on Church Road in London.

It is scheduled to take place from 1 July until 14 July 2024. The qualifying competition runs from 24-27 June.

Who is competing?

As always, competition for the top spot at Wimbledon will be fierce. Last year’s winners include Carlos Alcaraz for the men’s singles and Markéta Vondroušová for the women’s singles.

The lineup of matches at Wimbledon 2024 is still being confirmed, but we do know the names of the Australian players who have been submitted to compete this year. The list includes 11 players, nine men and two women. The male players are Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Chris O’Connell, Rinky Hijikata, Max Purcell, Aleksander Vukic, Adam Walton and Thanasi Kokkinakis, and the two female players accepted are Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville.

How can you watch Wimbledon in Australia?

Like all of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, Wimbledon can be streamed on Stan as part of Stan Sport.

A Stan Sport add-on costs an extra $15 on top of your regular Stan subscription, but it does have a free trial if you want to test the waters.

Last year Channel 9 also broadcast Wimbledon live on its free-to-air channels 9Gem and 9Now; offering options for those who don’t have a streaming subscription.

Lead Image Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images, Julian Finney/Getty Images

This article has been updated since its original publish date.