When Is UFC 303 and How Can I Watch The Action Live in Australia?

UFC 303 is proving to be a fight event that’s garnering a lot of conversation, not only because of the names on the fight card, but the names that are no longer included in the line up, it seems. If you’re interested in the upcoming UFC 303 event ( Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2), ahead, we’ve shared everything you need to know about who is getting into the octagon and where you can watch the action play out live in Australia.

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka

If you’ve been following along with the latest updates from UFC 303, you’ll know that the light heavyweight title bout for this event is Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka. While it’s a fight that certainly has fans of the UFC excited, this was not always the title bout that we were going to be getting for UFC 303.

Initially, UFC 303 was promoting Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler on the fight card, but due to an unspecified injury, as Nine News reports, McGregor pulled out of the event, calling it a “postponement”.

“The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team,” McGregor shared on X. “My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

Light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill also had to drop out of the UFC 303 co-main event due to injury, with Carlos Ulberg now fighting Anthony Smith.

UFC 303: Full fight card

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Alex Pereira of Brazil walks to the octagon to face Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Okay, now that we’ve got the latest news out of the way, here is a peek at the full fight card for UFC 303.

Early Prelims

Women’s strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday

Flyweight bout: Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez

Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs Vinicius Oliveira

Prelims

Middleweight bout: Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili

Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva

Bantamweight bout: Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

Main Card

Light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Prochazka

Featherweight bout: Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg

Women’s bantamweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson

Welterweight bout: Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

The fight between current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Prochazka is slated to be the event of the evening. Per Forbes, Prochazka is listed as the number one fighter in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings; however, odds appear to have Pereira as the most likely winner of this match – so it’s expected to be quite the show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic enters the Octagon in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If you’re keen to pop this event in your calendar, we can confirm that UFC 303 is slated for Sunday, June 30. Not long to go now, pals.

What time will the UFC 303 event start?

The event is set to start from 12:00 pm AEST on the Sunday.

Where is the fight event being held?

Like many major UFC fight nights, UFC 303 and the Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka is set to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

Where can I watch UFC 303 in Australia?

The fight event is available to stream live on both Kayo and Foxtel for a Pay Per View price of $59.95. If you want to watch the event through Kayo, you don’t need a subscription to do so, which is worth keeping in mind. Read more about that here.

If you’d like to read up about more sports events coming soon in the year, you can do that here.

Lead Image Credit: UFC/Instgram



