Logie Awards 2024: When Is Australian TV’s Night of Nights?

It’s been a big year for awards already with the Oscars, a delayed Emmys ceremony and the recent Tonys – but when is it Australia’s turn to hand out some hardware? As it turns out, pretty soon actually, thanks to the upcoming 2024 TV Week Logie Awards.
The Logie Awards are the time of the year where Australia’s television industry can gather and celebrate all the great content on our small screens from the past 12 months and this years ceremony has plenty of favourites up for a statue.
Table of contents
When are the Logie Awards in 2024?
The 64th Logie Awards will be held on the evening of Sunday, August 18. Broadcast details are still TBC but typically the event begins at 7:30 pm AEST.
Who are the Gold Logie nominees?
The Logies feature categories across all sorts of television, including sport, children’s and drama, but the big gong is the Gold Logie. The Gold Logie goes to the most popular TV personality and in the past has been granted to the likes of Rove McManus, Hamish Blake and Kate Ritchie, to name a few.
In 2024 there will be seven Aussies competing for the Gold Logie, and the nominees are:
- Andy Lee
- Asher Keddie
- Julia Morris
- Larry Emdur
- Robert Irwin
- Sonia Kruger
- Tony Armstrong
2024 Logie nominees list
Some other notable nominations this year include the Best Actor awards across comedy and drama, as well as the Best Series awards, which we’ve listed below:
Best Drama Program
- Love Me
- NCIS: Sydney
- RFDS
- The Newsreader
- The Tourist
- Total Control
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Deadloch
- In Limbo
- Mother and Son
- Population 11
- Strife
- Utopia
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Erotic Stories
- Safe Home
- The Claremont Murders
- The Clearing
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe
- Hugo Weaving – Love Me
- Rob Collins – Total Control
- Rob Collins – RFDS
- Sam Reid – The Newsreader
- Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee – Safe Home
- Anna Torv – The Newsreader
- Deborah Mailman – Total Control
- Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe
- Rachel Griffiths – Total Control
- Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Feldman – Population 11
- Bob Morley – In Limbo
- Lincoln Younes – C*A*U*G*H*T
- Matt Okine – Mother and Son
- Rob Sitch – Utopia
- Ryan Corr – In Limbo
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Celia Pacquola – Utopia
- Danielle Walker – Gold Diggers
- Denise Scott – Mother and Son
- Kate Box – Deadloch
- Kitty Flanagan – Utopia
- Madeleine Sami – Deadloch
To see the Logie Awards 2024 nominees in the rest of the categories check out the list (and vote) here!
Who is hosting the Logies in 2024?
Last year’s host, comedian and Have You Been Paying Attention? panellist Sam Pang, has been asked back to host the TV Week Logies ceremony once again. Pang’s hosting skills were widely approved last year, and the star said in a statement that Seven had given him licence to “try new things this year”
Who are the performers at the 2024 Logies?
As with all great awards shows, the Logies will have some star-studded performers on deck to put on a show. The performers for this year’s ceremony haven’t been revealed yet, but last year’s awards featured appearances from Amy Shark, Kate Miller-Heidke and Peking Duk with G-Flip, May-a and Ayesha Madon.
How to watch the 2024 Logie Awards
The Logies have a home on Channel 7 so you’ll find them broadcast there on August 18, as well as on 7Plus.
Lead Image Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK
