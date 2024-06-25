Logie Awards 2024: When Is Australian TV’s Night of Nights?

It’s been a big year for awards already with the Oscars, a delayed Emmys ceremony and the recent Tonys – but when is it Australia’s turn to hand out some hardware? As it turns out, pretty soon actually, thanks to the upcoming 2024 TV Week Logie Awards.

The Logie Awards are the time of the year where Australia’s television industry can gather and celebrate all the great content on our small screens from the past 12 months and this years ceremony has plenty of favourites up for a statue.

When are the Logie Awards in 2024?

The 64th Logie Awards will be held on the evening of Sunday, August 18. Broadcast details are still TBC but typically the event begins at 7:30 pm AEST.

Who are the Gold Logie nominees?

The Logies feature categories across all sorts of television, including sport, children’s and drama, but the big gong is the Gold Logie. The Gold Logie goes to the most popular TV personality and in the past has been granted to the likes of Rove McManus, Hamish Blake and Kate Ritchie, to name a few.

In 2024 there will be seven Aussies competing for the Gold Logie, and the nominees are:

Andy Lee

Asher Keddie

Julia Morris

Larry Emdur

Robert Irwin

Sonia Kruger

Tony Armstrong

2024 Logie nominees list

Some other notable nominations this year include the Best Actor awards across comedy and drama, as well as the Best Series awards, which we’ve listed below:

Best Drama Program

Love Me

NCIS: Sydney

RFDS

The Newsreader

The Tourist

Total Control

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Deadloch

In Limbo

Mother and Son

Population 11

Strife

Utopia

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe

Erotic Stories

Safe Home

The Claremont Murders

The Clearing

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron – Boy Swallows Universe

Hugo Weaving – Love Me

Rob Collins – Total Control

Rob Collins – RFDS

Sam Reid – The Newsreader

Simon Baker – Boy Swallows Universe

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee – Safe Home

Anna Torv – The Newsreader

Deborah Mailman – Total Control

Phoebe Tonkin – Boy Swallows Universe

Rachel Griffiths – Total Control

Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Ben Feldman – Population 11

Bob Morley – In Limbo

Lincoln Younes – C*A*U*G*H*T

Matt Okine – Mother and Son

Rob Sitch – Utopia

Ryan Corr – In Limbo

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Celia Pacquola – Utopia

Danielle Walker – Gold Diggers

Denise Scott – Mother and Son

Kate Box – Deadloch

Kitty Flanagan – Utopia

Madeleine Sami – Deadloch

To see the Logie Awards 2024 nominees in the rest of the categories check out the list (and vote) here!

Who is hosting the Logies in 2024?

Last year’s host, comedian and Have You Been Paying Attention? panellist Sam Pang, has been asked back to host the TV Week Logies ceremony once again. Pang’s hosting skills were widely approved last year, and the star said in a statement that Seven had given him licence to “try new things this year”

Who are the performers at the 2024 Logies?

As with all great awards shows, the Logies will have some star-studded performers on deck to put on a show. The performers for this year’s ceremony haven’t been revealed yet, but last year’s awards featured appearances from Amy Shark, Kate Miller-Heidke and Peking Duk with G-Flip, May-a and Ayesha Madon.

How to watch the 2024 Logie Awards

The Logies have a home on Channel 7 so you’ll find them broadcast there on August 18, as well as on 7Plus.

Lead Image Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK