This Chrome Extension Can Get You the Best Deal on Home Furniture

A common practice in the home furnishings market is “white labeling,” in which the same item is rebranded and sold under different names by different companies (and at different price points). This means you may be able to find the dining table or bar cabinet you love at a lower cost, but you have to know where to look, and that can take time. Spoken.io can help you find the home furnishings you want at the cheapest price by showing you comparisons across different retailers, including both big box and lesser-known stores.

How to use Spoken to find furniture deals

You can head to Spoken.io simply to browse home items, which you can further sort by price range, design style, item type, and more. You can also navigate to the list of stores that Spoken searches if you found a piece of furniture at a specific retailer and want to see where else that item is sold and for how much. The service pulls from major retailers like Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Target as well as more niche and local stores.

Once you select an item, you’ll see a description as well as a list of retailers that stock that item and how much it is listed for, which allows you to select the one with the best deal. You can also create an account and save items to a wishlist.

Spoken also has a Chrome browser extension, which will alert you when there’s a better deal on the item you’re currently browsing. If Spoken can find the item, the extension logo will pop up in the toolbar with a badge showing how many stores stock it, and you can click through to see the price comparisons. Note that the extension didn’t activate for every item we searched, even those that are listed on Spoken’s website.