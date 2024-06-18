These Free LinkedIn Courses Will Teach You How to Use AI

The use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace nearly doubled between September 2023 and May 2024—when 75% of knowledge workers around the world indicated that they utilized it—according to a survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries conducted by LinkedIn and Microsoft. But they’re not without their doubts: 53% of those who have integrated AI into their workday said are concerned that using it on important work tasks could make them look replaceable.

At the same time, if you’ve ever encountered Google’s AI wildly inaccurate search results, you know that while AI might be the future, but it still has a long way to go. In the meantime, you might want to take advantage of some of the available courses on the basics of AI—especially those that are free. If you’re not sure where to start, LinkedIn Learning is now offering more than 50 free AI-upskilling courses from now through July 8.

How to take free AI courses through LinkedIn Learning

The LinkedIn Learning site can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know what, exactly, you’re looking for, and where to find it. Plus, there are plenty of AI-related courses that haven’t been unlocked and require a subscription.

Basically, from now through July 8, these five learning pathways, featuring more than 50 AI-upskilling courses, have been unlocked and are free to access.

2. Applying AI to Everyday Work

Courses are available in three areas:

There are a total of 55 free courses—none of which require you to sign up for a free trial of the LinkedIn Learning subscription. Unless you want to subscribe, just ignore the blue box on the right side of the page that says “Start my free month,” then scroll down and click directly on the course you’d like to take. It should begin right away without you having to enroll in a trial.

You can learn more about these courses and other offerings in this blog post from LinkedIn Learning’s Head of Global Content Dan Brodnitz.

Credit: LinkedIn