The Block 2024: Everything We Know About the Start Date, Location, Contestants & More

The Block 2024 is speeding towards Aussie televisions, which means we’re getting prepared to put on our home renovator hats and judge the design decisions made by this year’s group of contestants. If you’re excited to follow Season 20, here is everything we know about The Block 2024, its judges and when you can start watching the reality TV show home.

When does The Block 2024 start?

When and where is The Block 2024 Credit: Channel 9

We don’t have confirmation of a release date for the next season of The Block 2024 just yet. However, there are whisperings that the reality TV show is likely to land after the completion of the Paris Olympics in early August. Watch this space, because we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

The Block 2024 location news

In October 2023, it was announced that Season 20 of The Block will be located in Victoria’s Phillip Island. If you’re not familiar, this island off the southern coast of Australia is a pretty popular tourist destination, and it’s famous for being home to penguins and seals. Cute!

On the news for The Block 2024, executive producer Julian Cress told 9Entertainment: “Nothing is more important to us than delivering an incredible season for our 20th anniversary.

“It’s such a big milestone for us and we are absolutely delighted that we found the perfect location in such a wonderful holiday destination in Phillip Island. We’ve purchased a holiday park just around the corner from the world famous Penguin Parade, and so far the community has shown huge support for us and we are hoping for a really warm welcome for our new crop of contestants in the 20th year.”

The Block contestants

It’s early days, but per realestate.com, there have already been contestants confirmed for the upcoming Season 20 of The Block. Twelve blockheads have been named, and they are:

The Block houses 2024

As we mentioned earlier, The Block 2024 will be set on Phillip Island, with the contestants of the reality TV show renovating a holiday park. Domain has shared that the park is located in the seaside town of Cowes, and that there are believed to be nine dwellings on the property.

There are reportedly six two-bedroom villas, two three-bedroom villas and a double-story mansion with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

In addition to all that, there’s a tennis court, a playground, two spas, a swimming pool and barbecue areas.

The Block judges 2024

It’s been confirmed that all four judges from last year’s show—Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, and Marty Fox—will return for Season 20 of The Block.

Additionally, hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft will be back on the tools as well.

Where to watch The Block

Like the years before, The Block 2024 will be airing on the 9 Network, so Channel 9 and 9Now.

When is The Block auction?

2023 Winners. When and where is The Block 2024 Credit: Channel 9

We don’t have a date confirmed just yet, but we can tell you that The Block auctions for 2023 occurred on November 4 – with the show’s finale airing the following day.

Lead Image Credit: Nine