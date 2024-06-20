The Best Ways to Clean Dirty Grout

Cleaning grout is a chore few enjoy, but if you’ve got tile in your home, you know it’s got to be done. Depending on the tools and cleaners you’ve got on hand, there are a few effective methods to try. Here are three of the best ways to clean grout, plus what you need to do it.

How to clean grout

Scrub it with bleach: One of the easiest methods for cleaning grout is to scrub it away with bleach and a regular old sponge. This is especially useful when you’re dealing with mold, but is good for disinfecting no matter what. Mix one part of bleach with 10 parts of water, put that in a spray bottle, and soak the area. After it has sat for about five minutes, you can scrub at it with a sponge or an old toothbrush. What you want is something a little sturdy and abrasive, so anything rougher than a cloth will do. If the smell of bleach makes your stomach turn, try a lightly scented one like this:

Use a melamine sponge: If you’re dealing with regular old scum or dirt and don’t think you need the disinfecting power of bleach, a Magic Eraser (or melamine sponge) will whiten it up nicely without compromising the integrity of the material. Just dampen it slightly and scrub over the grout for some near-instant freshening. If you want some real power behind the scrub, I recommend my favorite, the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Foamy.

Use hydrogen peroxide and baking soda: Another great method is a simple DIY: Mix two parts baking soda with one part hydrogen peroxide to form a paste, slather it on your grout, give it five minutes to sit, and then get after it with your sponge or old toothbrush.

Don’t use toilet bowl cleaner to clean grout

There is a hack floating around that involves using toilet bowl cleaner on dirty grout—but that’s actually not a great idea. Ceramics and tiles are safe from the harshness of these chemicals, but the sealant on the tiles and the grout itself are susceptible to degradation, so avoid this and stick with the tips above instead.